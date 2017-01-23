Pad and tampon drive to benefit several Durham nonprofits

Absorb this: For those of who menstruate, women will have about 456 periods over 38 or so years. This amounts to lots and lots of pads and tampons that cost between $6 and $10 a box.
On top of that, most states tax pads and tampons as luxury items adding to the costs of menstruation (not to mention the costs associated with dealing with PMS). For lower-income and/or homeless individuals, accessing these necessary hygiene products can be difficult, leading to negative impacts on employment, education, and health.
Co-hosted by the Eno River Women’s Rugby Football Club (ERWRFC) and the League of Upper Extremity Wrestling Women of Durham (LUEWWD), “Bloodsport II: We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Box” is the second annual pad and tampon drive to benefit women and girls served by Durham nonprofit organizations.
The main drive event will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at 6:30 pm at The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St. in downtown Durham. Attendees are asked to bring unopened pads, tampons and/or new women’s (sizes 7-10) or girls’ underwear (all sizes). Cash donations collected that night through themed games and other entertainment will be used to purchase additional feminine hygiene supplies for recipient organizations.
A number of local businesses have signed up to be collection sites now through Jan. 27, including Moshi Moshi Salon (Golden Belt location), The Retreat at Brightleaf, Rock Paper Scissors Salon & Gallery and The Tranquility Company. More sites may be added.
The nonprofits who will receive these in-kind goods collected through Bloodsport II include Distributing Dignity NC (a program connected to The Diaper Bank of NC), Housing for New Hope’s Dove House, Partners for Youth Opportunity, TROSA and Urban Ministries of Durham.
Established in 2010, LUEWWD works to improve opportunities for Durham girls and women by fundraising through community-based women’s arm-wrestling competitions. For more information about LUEWWD, visit www.luewwd.com or contact Lisa Caitlin Perri at info@luewwd.com.
ERWFC is the oldest women’s rugby club in the state of North Carolina. Practices are held in Durham, and games and tournaments are played throughout the Southeast. The club is open to new and experienced players. For more information about Eno River Rugby, visit enoriverwomensrugby.wordpress.com or contact Lauren Sheridan at enoriverwomen@gmail.com.
