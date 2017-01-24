Little Janet the puppy stolen from Durham animal shelter

Janet – a Yorkie/Chihuahua-mix puppy – was stolen from the Animal Protection Society of Durham’s animal shelter Saturday afternoon.
The puppy was discovered missing on Monday and a police report was filed, APS officials reported Tuesday.
Janet has a registered microchip with Home Again, #985112008070029, and a missing pet report has been filed and distributed to all area shelters, rescues and veterinary clinics within a 25 mile radius.
The puppy is between eight and 10 weeks old. She is spayed and weighs 3.4 pounds.
She has a tan, black and white wiry fur coat.
If found, please contact Durham County Animal Control at 919-560-0900. You may also contact the APS of Durham directly at 919-560-0640.
For more information, call Darlene Fiscus at 919-560-0640, ext. 231 or email development@apsofdurham.org.
Comments