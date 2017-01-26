Organizations to rally Friday in Durham against Trump’s immigration orders

Various organizations will gather Friday to speak out against President Donald Trump’s executive order that targets undocumented immigrants and expected changes that would affect Muslim immigrants and refugees.
“Now more than ever our cities, governments, and populace need to know what is at stake for refugees and immigrants in our communities,” states a news release from refugee resettlement group Church World Service, which has an office in Durham.
“These actions are not only a threat to certain individuals but the integrity of our entire community which has been, for decades, one of the many refuges throughout the U.S. for those fleeing war or persecution.”
The press conference and rally will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at CCB Plaza, 201 Corcoran St. in downtown Durham. It follows Trump’s executive order to build a U.S.- Mexico border wall and increase immigration enforcement. Trump is also expected to act this week to pause the flow of refugees into the U.S.
“Individuals and organizations representing refugees, undocumented youth, and Muslim communities will be present to share the ways their communities will be impacted by the order signed on January 25th as well as any and all future limitations to entry for non-citizens,” the news release states. “A call to action will be made to urge faith groups, businesses, elected officials, and community leaders to stand by all those represented and adding value to our localities.”
NC United for Refugees and Immigrants, Raleigh Immigrant Community, Muslims for Social Justice and Student Action with Farmworkers will also be present at the press conference.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
