Hundreds rally in Durham to support immigrants, refugees

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Durham Friday morning to support refugees and immigrants and oppose President Donald Trump’s plan to ban refugees of Muslim countries.
Somalian refugee Muktar Muktar told the crowd it took several years after fleeing Somalia and then living in a Kenyan refugee camp before he finally came to Durham. He said many refugees have spent so many years in camps in other countries that there is nowhere for them to go back to.
The Durham office of Church World Service, the refugee-resettlement agency, organized the rally.
“We want leaders to know popular opinion is in favor of human rights and welcoming refugees,” said CWS Durham director Ellen Andrews. She said she hoped the rally would put a human face to the conversations around refugee and immigration policy. “Every decision impacts hundreds of thousands of lives, not only here but around the world.”
The president took several actions on immigration this week, ordering the construction of a wall along the southwest border with Mexico and as well as an increase in enforcement of U.S. immigration laws, a clamp down on so-called sanctuary cities, a boost in Border Patrol officers, and expansion of detention centers for those caught trying to sneak across the border.
Trump is also expected to suspend issuing visas for people from several predominantly Muslim countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – for at least 30 days, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press.
Marium Salum, a refugee from Congo since 2006, said she was separated from her family for years.
“I’m very happy and thankful for the U.S. government and CWS and those who brought me here,” Salum said. She hopes the rest of her family can still come to the U.S.
“For me to hear they might not be able to come here makes me feel bad,” she said. “I’d like to request the government to allow people to come here, allow family reunification so people can continue their life.”
Durham City Councilwoman Jillian Johnson offered her solidarity with those at the rally.
“I will stand behind you and I will not back down,” Johnson said. “We are ready for a fight.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Coming up
Carolina Student Legal Services, Justice Initiatives and the town of Chapel Hill will hold a forum, “Immigration Law and the New Administration,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Carolina Union Auditorium on the UNC campus. Speakers will include:
▪ Professor Lynn Calder, Immigration Attorney and Supervisor, UNC School of Law Immigration Clinic
▪ Richard Sin, Immigration Attorney, Law Office of Matthew Suczynski, Chapel Hill, NC
▪ Jim Woodall, District Attorney for Orange and Chatham Counties
▪ Jeff McCracken, Chief of Police for UNC Public Safety
▪ Chris Blue, Chief of Police for Town of Chapel Hill
▪ Walter Horton, Chief of Police for Town of Carrboro
▪ Charles Blackwood, Orange County Sheriff
▪ Jonathan Sauls, Dean of Students for UNC-Chapel Hill
▪ Jim Huegerich, Town of Chapel Hill Ombuds Office
