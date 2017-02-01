NC Board of Education delays decision on Kestrel Heights

0:27 Charlotte teacher greets each student with special handshake Pause

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:42 U.S. Rep. David Price condemns Trump's travel ban

0:39 Cooper pushes money for education over tax cuts

0:31 Students pitch app that would let families track location of school buses

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

1:49 Sanderson High grad rate jumps

0:36 Indiana high school students taunt Hispanic visiting team at basketball game, chanting "build a wall" while holding a large photo of Donald Trump