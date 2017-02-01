NC Board of Education delays decision on Kestrel Heights

The State Board of Education has delayed until March a decision on whether the Kestrel Heights High School should be allowed to remain open.
The state Charter Schools Advisory Board recommended the K-12 charter school close its high school this summer. The recommendation followed the discovery that 40 percent of Kestrel’s 399 graduates from 2008 to 2016 hadn’t completed the required credits.
Kestrel leaders, parents and students have defended the school, saying officials self-reported the issue and made changes related to guidance counselors and principals who are no longer at the school. Students and parents say they like the small high school environment and don’t want to make the shift to a new school in the middle of their high school experience.
The school has about 350 high school students and about 1,020 students total. The high school employs about 26 teachers.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments