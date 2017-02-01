Durham business briefs: Accordion Club bar to fill ex-Hispanic grocery site

Accordion Club bar to fill ex-Hispanic grocery site
The former La Costena Super Market location on West Geer Street is set to be replaced by a new bar called The Accordion Club.
The Accordion Club, which will be located at 316 W. Geer St., recently applied for an ABC permit, according to county records. The permit would allow the business to sell on premise malt beverages, fortified and unfortified wine and mixed beverages
The Accordion Club describes itself as a neighborhood bar in Old North Durham serving cold beer, hot dogs and Hatch Green Chile stew.
The West Geer Street area is home to several bars and restaurants, including Fullsteam Brewery, Motorco, The Pit, Cocoa Cinnamon and Geer Street Garden, among others.
Chamber announces new board
DURHAM The Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce announces a new slate of both appointed and elected board members for 2017.
“We are thrilled to have a leadership team that will help enhance our position as the leading business organization in Durham,” said Geoff Durham, chamber president and CEO. “We have an amazing opportunity ahead of us as we attract and recruit companies to come to our city; particularly companies that will provide jobs, pay taxes and address social and economic infrastructures to enhance opportunities for all of Durham’s citizens.”
The Board of Directors includes:
Officers:
▪ George Habel, Chair
Vice-President, Durham Bulls Baseball
▪ Indira Everett, Chair-Elect
District Manager, Duke Energy Carolinas
▪ Caroline Welch, Treasurer
General Manager, ABC-11 Eyewitness News
▪ Farad Ali, Immediate Past Chair
President & CEO, Institute of Minority Economic Development
Elected and appointed directors: Patrick Anderson, The Streets at Southpoint; Brian Fredrickson, Frontier Communications; Katie Galbraith, Duke Regional Hospital; Scott Harmon, Center Studio Architects; Terrance Holt, Holt Brothers Construction, LLC; William (Bill) Ingram, Durham Technical Community College; Adam Klein, American Underground; Mike Landguth, Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority; Adri Maisonet-Morales, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC; Sam Nichols, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.; Lehman (Lee) Pollard, Nelson & Co.; Michael Schoenfeld, Duke University; Don Shupe, CBRE | Raleigh; Michael Heuberger, Freudenberg IT LP; Shelly McPhatter, BridgePoint Construction; Kimberly Moore, NC Mutual Life Insurance; Jenny Myers, Wells Fargo Insurance Service; Zach Prager, Austin Lawrence Partners East; Tobias Rose, Kompleks Creative; James Sills, M&F Bank; Jeff Stoddard, SunTrust Bank; Pamela Thorpe-Young, NCCU; and Steve Toler, Steve Toler, LLC.
Planet Fitness coming to Northgate
DURHAM Planet Fitness, one of the country’s fastest-growing fitness companies, is scheduled to open early this summer at Northgate mall.
The fitness center will be its first franchise in Durham and will occupy 18,784 square feet at the Shops at Northgate, 1720 Guess Road in suite 74.
The Planet Fitness opened its first franchise more than a decade ago. Since then it has opened over 13 locations in North Carolina with over 100,000 members.
