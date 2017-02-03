Tuesday meeting to discuss future of Army Reserve Center on Carroll Street

A public information session on the process to dispose a shuttered U.S. Army Reserve Center near on the edge of Lyon Park will be held Tuesday.
Information will be provided regarding the federal government process for disposing the property at 1228 Carroll Street at the meeting. The meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. at the Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St.
The meeting follows some residents who live nearby expressing concern that the building may be used for homeless services and saying they want to be more involved in the process.
The concerns follow a Dec. 23 federal notice indicating the vacant Army Reserve Center and the more than five acres its sits on had been declared surplus property. The declaration makes the property eligible for programs that allow the federal government to give, sell or lease it to a local government or organization to provide certain community services. The programs prioritize proposals that serve homeless people. The property is at the intersection of Carroll Street and Lakewood Avenue.
Organizations interested in providing homeless services have 60 days from Dec. 23 to submit a letter of intent. Other organizations have 30 days from that date. Eligible uses include general public purposes, corrections, law enforcement, emergency management, public health and research and public recreation.
For more information or questions, contact Deputy City Manager Keith Chadwell at 919-560-4222 or keith.chadwell@durhamnc.gov.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
