Hispanic dropouts nearly double in Durham Public Schools

The number of Hispanic students who dropped out of the Durham Public Schools last year nearly doubled compared to the previous year.
During the 2015-16 school year, 122 Hispanic students left DPS schools, which was 55 more than the 67 who quit the previous year, an 82 percent increase.
School administrators attribute the increase to a number of things, including students choosing to work instead of attend school, child-care issues and inflammatory rhetoric about immigration, which became a big part of the 2016 presidential campaign.
“We noticed that when we started to collect some of the anecdotal reports, we noticed that our students were dropping out because they had to work, or there were some child-care issues,” said Theresa McGowan, director of Student Services. “We also noticed that with the pre-and post-election challenges, that attending school wasn’t as inviting as well.”
McGowan spoke to the school board’s Academic and Student Support Services Committee on Thursday.
School officials also noted that older immigrant students who have had little formal schooling in their native countries and those who also speak little English sometimes grow frustrated with school, which can also cause them to drop out.
Superintendent Bert L’Homme said those students can still get a valuable education at DPS.
“There are still some very important things we can do with them to prepare them for life in an English-speaking country, but it might not end up in a traditional high school diploma,” he said.
Overall, the school district saw an 18.4 percent increase in the number of students leaving school before graduation during the 2015-16 school year.
The district’s dropout rate was 3.06 percent compared to 2.67 percent the previous year, according to data released last month in the state’s 2015-16 Consolidated Data Report.
That means 338 students dropped out of DPS schools, 54 more than the 284 who dropped out the previous school year.
The increase caught school officials a bit off guard because the district had enjoyed a steady decrease in the number of dropouts between 2010 and 2015.
As in past years, more black students dropped out school than any other ethnic group.
Of the 338 dropouts, 180 of them – 53 percent – were black students. Black students make up nearly 50 percent of DPS enrollment.
The students who dropped out were also overwhelming male – 208 of the 338 dropouts, or 61.5 percent.
DPS’ dropout rate rose in a year when the state saw a slight decrease in the overall dropout rate.
The dropout rate for the state ticked down to 2.29 percent from 2.39 percent the previous year.
In 2015-16, 10,889 students dropped out across North Carolina, compared to 11,190 students the previous year.
The state defines a dropout as someone who was enrolled in school as some point during the reporting year and was not enrolled on day 20 of the current year.
Students who did not graduate from high school or complete a state or district approved educational program are also considered dropouts.
Exclusions include students who left school but transferred to another public school district, private school, home school or state- or district-approved educational program, are temporarily absent due to suspension, illness or death.
In other business
Also Thursday, the school board adopted a resolution opposing a state mandate for North Carolina schools to reduce K-3 class sizes for the next school year.
School officials contend the mandate would force districts to cut art, music and physical education programs to comply.
DPS has said that reducing K-3 class sizes could cost the district approximately $6.3 million, the cost of an additional 102 teachers.
The extra teachers would be needed for DPS to maintain its arts and physical education programs.
