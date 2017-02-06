Durham CAN schedules press conference to advocate for affordable housing

Durham Congregations in Action has scheduled a press conference Tuesday to continue its push for an affordable housing development on city property next to the downtown bus hub.
The Tuesday 12:30 p.m. press conference at Monument of Faith Church in Durham was announced as the City Council is set to discuss the 1.9 acre lot at its Thursday 1 p.m. work session.
The L-shaped property is next to the Durham Station Transportation Center on the corner of Jackson and Willard streets.
In September 2015 the City Council directed staff to pursue request for qualifications for a mixed-use proposal with 80 percent of the housing units going to families making less than 60 percent of the area median income.
The city received one statement of qualifications from a joint venture between the Durham-based Self-Help Ventures Fund and DHIC in Raleigh, a city report on the property states.
A city evaluation team that reviewed the proposal gave the joint venture’s submittal 39.5 out of a possible 100 points.
The request for qualification was forwarded to the top 50 affordable housing developers in the U.S. The city also advertised in other publications. Feedback indicated that the site’s location, size and shape increases financing and development challenges, the city report states.
Next steps for the property could include the city evaluating the one proposal further, taking the affordable housing proposal out of the the request for qualifications, or seeking mixed use proposals for the sale of the property at its $2.9 million market value.
Ivan Parra, lead organizer for Durham CAN, said community and religious leaders will share at the Tuesday press conference why the proposal should move forward and address the urgent need for affordable housing downtown.
