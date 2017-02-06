Parking meters coming to downtown Durham Feb. 27

Paid on-street parking will become a reality in downtown Durham on Feb. 27.
Durham’s Transportation Department will begin installing new meters and signage this week, city officials said in a news release. The new on-street parking will use a combination of single-space parking meters and multi-space pay stations. The stations will allow the city to start charging $1.50 per hour for 1,000 on-street public parking spaces in and near downtown, the American Tobacco Campus, the Durham Performing Arts Center, West Village, the Brightleaf District, Durham Central Park, the Durham County Human Services Complex and the North Corporation and Geer Street District.
The pay stations will accept cash along with credit and debit card payments. It will also be compatible with Passport’s pay-by-phone app. Many spaces will have a time limit enforced during peak usage hours to encourage faster turnover.
The city is also increasing the hourly rate in the city’s parking garages and lots from $1 an hour to $1.25. Event parking will be increased from $3 to $5.
“If you’ve been downtown lately, you’ve seen just how busy it is and how scarce our on-street parking has become,” said Thomas Leathers, the city’s Parking Management Division Administrator in the release. “Through the implementation of this new metered parking, we’re going to provide more access to downtown parking with the added convenience of having multiple ways to pay.”
To help educate drivers on how to use the parking meters and pay stations, the ParkDurham website features videos as well as a parking guide and street map.
The funds collected through on-street and off-street parking will be funneled back into Durham’s parking system for ongoing maintenance as well as to support future parking improvements, Leathers said.
