Police share advisory about erratic driver in northern Durham

Law enforcement agencies have issued a travel advisory on their social media pages following reports of a reckless driver in a dark sedan in northern Durham.
“Call 911 if you see the driver of this vehicle driving erratically,” state Facebook and Twitter posts shared by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and the Durham Police Department.
The posts follow people expressing concern about a man driving a black sedan who is harassing other drivers on the road and possibly trying to force a crash.
At least six people have described similar experiences within the past few weeks and more in previous months with a male driver in a black Toyota Camry, according to a letter to the Durham City Council and posts in the Parents of Northern Durham Facebook group. Some had children in vehicle with them, the email states.
The pattern includes a male driver aggressively tailgating vehicles, illegally passing them on double yellow lines, and then repeatedly slamming on his brakes. In some cases, he has got out of his car and walked toward the vehicle he appears to be targeting.
The incidents occurred on or near Umstead, Guess and Horton roads.
“The DPD is aware of this and is taking it seriously,” wrote Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael in an email.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments