Durham Planning Commission to consider Publix shopping center rezoning

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse Pause

1:09 Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game

0:56 Speakers make economic case for preschool

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

3:15 Dallas Woodhouse calls on Gov. Cooper to find HB2 compromise

1:12 Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke