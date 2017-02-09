Durham City Council debates how to address HB2 locally

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game Pause

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

3:15 Dallas Woodhouse calls on Gov. Cooper to find HB2 compromise

0:50 UNC's Roy Williams admires Duke's Coach K!

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'

1:12 Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse