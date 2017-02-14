Durham City Council approves revitalization project despite gentrification concerns

City leaders unanimously approved a $700,000 grant last week to help launch an East Durham renovation project, despite some community members’ concerns it might lead to gentrication.
The project is being undertaken by Self Help Ventures Fund, a subsidiary of the Self Help Credit Union, a non-profit community development lender.
The $10.2 million project involves revitalizing buildings along Angier Avenue and South Driver Street, turning the site of the Angier Avenue Baptist Church into a daycare and home for new businesses.
The redevelopment will also house the East Durham Children’s Initiative.
“There’s going to be 43,000 square feet of commercial space that will be renovated,” Chris Dickey, director of the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development, told the City Council. “Most of those buildings are boarded up right now.”
Mayor Bill Bell and other council members agreed the new project would stimulate economic growth and spur more development along Angier Avenue.
But some local residents worried the project would lead to gentrification of the mostly black neighborhood, ultimately displacing minority-owned businesses and housing.
“My concern is the redevelopment and the redevelopment for whom,” Camryn Smith said. “African-American and Latino communities want to have ownership. I want people to be able to retain the viability and residence that they have in the Northeast Central Durham community.”
Smith, who is the director of Communities in Partnership, challenged council members to fight for racial equity through policy, arguing that in the past, the city council has simply tried to ensure equality by sending city employees to racial equity training.
She and other speakers said they were dismayed that the city did not require Self Help to demonstrate how the redevelopment would benefit current residents. They wanted Self Help to set targets for promoting black and Latino participation in the project.
“These are taxpayer dollars,” Victoria Peterson, another local resident, told the council. “Because of that, if the city is going to sign off on this project, there should be something in writing now of how many African-American and minority businesses they have agreed to bring into this area.”
The speakers against the proposal also referenced Southside and Geer Street, neighborhoods where revitalization projects have led to increases in property taxes and rents. Both areas now have few minority-owned businesses, Smith said.
“Folks in my community can’t afford Cocoa Cinnamon coffee,” Smith said in reference to a coffee shop on Geer Street. She complained that new businesses that enter redeveloped neighborhoods often charge high prices. She said she was concerned that a new child-care center would not be affordable to residents.
Council members argued that the redevelopment of the Angier-Driver business district is inevitable. They said they would prefer that a nonprofit developer like Self Help lead the effort than a for-profit developer.
Council members Steve Schewel and Jillian Johnson said Self Help has a good track record and has welcomed input from residents in the community.
“With a nonprofit developer, you have the opportunity to have lower prices for the space,” Johnson said. “There’s more opportunity to negotiate with nonprofit developers that feel more committed to the community and are mission-driven rather than profit-driven.”
The city has limited power to control neighborhood displacement, Johnson added. State laws, she said, prevent the City Council from creating rent control and requiring affordable housing.
