Durham man shot by trooper was due in court on assault charges

The Durham man killed by a state trooper over the weekend was due in court Tuesday on charges of domestic violence and assault on a government official.
He also had been shot in the leg by a Durham police officer in 2008.
Willard Eugene Scott Jr., 31, was scheduled to appear in Durham County District Court for a Dec. 12 incident in which he punched a 29-year-old woman in the face making her bleed, according to an arrest warrant.
Scott also grabbed a Durham police corporal’s shirt and pushed him while the corporal responded to the domestic-violence call, the arrest warrant stated.
Scott was released from the Durham County jail the next day after posting $1,500 bail.
In May, Scott was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats for another incident involving the same woman after “hitting her in the head with a metal bat and dragging her out of her car,” an arrest warrant states. He was also charged with second degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
All of those charges were dismissed, court records indicate. It appears the woman didn’t appear in court.
2008 shooting
In January 2008, uniformed officers providing off-duty security at the Carriage House Apartments on Seven Oaks Road were told Scott was pointing a gun at a vehicle late one evening, police said at the time. The vehicle had four people inside, including two children.
Officers ordered Scott to drop the gun, but police said he walked toward them holding the gun and was shot in the leg. A .38-caliber revolver was recovered at the scene.
Scott was treated and released from Duke Hospital. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, four counts of assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. The charges were eventually dismissed, records indicate.
Scott was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2003, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in 2002, and two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia in 2007.
Sunday shooting
Scott was driving a 1996 Nissan vehicle on Duke Street near Duke Regional Hospital when Trooper Jerimy Mathis attempted to stop him around 1:05 a.m. Sunday for a lane violation and driving erratically, according to a State Highway Patrol release. After a brief pursuit, Scott got out of the car and began to run away.
“During the foot pursuit an armed confrontation ensued,” the release stated.
Scott was taken to Duke Regional Hospital where he died.
Garrett Hatch, who answered the door at Scott’s Bogarde Street duplex, said he was Scott’s brother but declined to comment.
Preliminary reports show a black handgun was found on the scene that did not belong to the State Highway Patrol, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.
The SBI is investigating the shooting, as is routine in such cases, and will give its findings to Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols, who will decide whether to take additional action.
Mathis started working as a trooper in 2010 and doesn’t appear to have any suspensions or demotions during his tenure, according to the information from the State Highway Patrol.
The shooting marks the second law-enforcement involved fatality in Durham County since November. On Nov. 22 three Durham police officers were involved in an incident that led to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Frank Nathaniel Clark. The SBI investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
