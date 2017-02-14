Durham Planning Commission votes against Publix rezoning

The Durham Planning Commission voted against supporting a north Durham rezoning request that would allow for a mixed-use development with a Publix grocery store.
The 11-2 vote against recommending the change came after a more than two-hour public hearing and an hour-long discussion among the Planning Commission. The advisory board’s recommendation now goes to City Council, which will make the final decision on the rezoning.
Planning commissioners expressed concern about the lack of integration between the residential and commercial components, and the project creating commercial sprawl in a suburban area.
Halvorsen Development Corp. is asking to rezone 30 acres on the southeastern corner of Guess and Latta roads from residential to allow a mixed-use development dubbed North River Village. The plan includes up to 90,000 square feet of commercial space on a 15-acre portion of the property. A Publix grocery store would take up about 45,000 square feet. Up to 60 single-family houses would be built on the remaining property.
