Some Hispanic businesses to close Thursday for ‘Day Without Immigrants’

The three Compare Foods grocery stores in Durham will close their doors on Thursday as part of “A Day Without Immigrants,” a movement that has grown out of a reaction to a recent uptick in deportations and raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The Hispanic grocery chain’s stores on Avondale Drive and Miami Boulevard will be closed, the grocery store chain said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The Compare Foods store on University Drive will also be closed Thursday, the store confirmed in a phone call. A manager at a Compare Foods added that all the chain’s stores in North Carolina were ordered to close on Thursday by the company in solidarity with the movement.
“We’re closing because we are trying to support the Latino community,” said Ernesto Padilla, general manager of the Compare Foods on Avondale Drive and Miami Boulevard. “Our store is part of the Latino community and we are also part of the immigrant community.”
“A Day Without Immigrants” calls for Hispanics and their supporters to boycott stores, avoid restaurants and not send their children to schools on Thursday.
Several other Hispanic businesses in the area are also closing for “A Day Without Immigrants.”
In Charlotte and Monroe, seven Compare Foods announced they were closing in solidarity with the movement. A rally connected with the movement is scheduled in downtown Charlotte at noon on Thursday, according to the Charlotte Observer.
Wilmington is also reportedly having A Day Without a Latino protest Thursday.
A similar event held Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, reportedly convinced 150 businesses to close, and drew participation from an estimated 30,000 demonstrators
