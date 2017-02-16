Police identify man fatally shot by Durham police officers

Durham police have confirmed the man fatally shot by officers Wednesday during a confrontation at the Durham Housing Authority’s Club Boulevard public housing community was Kenneth Lee Bailey, 24.
Three police officers were serving an arrest warrant on Bailey for violating pretrial-release conditions, when police say he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers.
Bailey was awaiting trial on August 2016 charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. He also faced an indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
A gun reported stolen from North Driver Street in 2016 was found beside Bailey after the shooting, police said.
The three officers, members of the department’s Selective Enforcement Team, were wearing tactical vests with the word “POLICE” written on the back and front.
Following standard procedure, the three officers were placed on administrative leave with pay.
Tense situation
The shooting occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive in the Club Boulevard, or “Bluefield,” community, where a large crowd gathered behind yellow police tape.
The atmosphere grew heated, with onlookers yelling insults at dozens of police officers. Many referred to the Nov. 22 officer-involved shooting death of Frank “Scooter Bug” Clark in the McDougald Terrace housing community.
Clark was killed two days before Thanksgiving. The incident remains under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, which will now also review Wednesday’s shooting as is customary with officer-involved shootings.
“We would like to express our concern and condolences to all involved,” Police Chief C.J. Davis said Wednesday night. “Any loss of life is a tragic event.”
The Club Boulevard community was completed in 1967 and is composed of 77 single-family detached houses. It is in the northeast section of Durham.
