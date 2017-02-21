Citing immigration fears, Durham County Sheriff’s Office announces Hispanic liaison

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has appointed a Spanish-speaking, Muslim officer as its new liaison to an increasingly anxious Hispanic community, it announced Tuesday.
“In recent weeks, residents have expressed concern about immigration enforcement,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, adding that it does not actively search for individuals based on their immigration status.
Capt. Raheem Aleem, the agency’s new Hispanic community outreach coordinator, has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, leading its Community Services Division and School Resource Officer program. He serves as a mentor for at-risk youth in the Durham community and was appointed to the newly announced post in December.
“I saw a need in our community that requires a special set of skills,” Sheriff Mike Andrews said in the release. “Captain Aleem is already committed to building relationships with residents from all walks of life. This is our way of giving people more access to the Sheriff’s Office.”
As coordinator Aleem will help Spanish-speaking crime victims, organizing community meetings in the Hispanic community and get community feedback as the Sheriff’s Office revises and develops new policies. The Sheriff’s Office noted his religion in its release because “we want the Muslim community to know that we understand they have concerns about immigration as well,” spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said.
Aleem also will promote existing outreach services such as Creating Healthy Opportunities Inspiring Children to Have Everyday Success (CHOICES), a mentor program.
He serves on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs. He is a graduate of N.C. Central University and earned an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the N.C. Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. He is also an Army veteran.
All residents may contact Aleem at 919-560-7474 or Outreach@DurhamSheriff.org.
Checkpoint concern
Meanwhile Tuesday, Gibbs responded to a Durham Public Schools employee’s concerns about a checkpoint Monday at Hamlin Road and Industrial Drive.
The school worker, Brian Callaway, wrote to local elected leaders and media outlets about a checkpoint he encountered at about 4 p.m. Monday near the School for Creative Studies. He said the deputy who asked for his license and registration at first did not identify himself. When he objected to the checkpoint Callaway said he was told his employer would be notified that he had been “insubordinate.”
“I told him that my understanding is that people have been deported for infractions as simple as driving without a license,” Callaway wrote in the letter. “Further, I explained how I hear stories from my teacher friends about how, following President Trump’s election, many children, especially those from households of mixed documentation, are coming to school, fearful and in tears about the threats that have been leveled against them and their families.”
In an email, Gibbs said the Sheriff’s Office was conducting traffic enforcement in the area as it often receives complaints or concerns about speeders and other traffic violations, especially in neighborhoods and school zones.
Andrews and a member of the command staff spoke with Callaway on Tuesday morning, Gibbs said.
“I can tell you that the agency is looking into exactly what happened from both Mr. Callaway’s perspective and the deputy’s perspective,” she wrote.
“More importantly, we’re hoping you can help us put a stop to rampant rumors about immigration enforcement that seem to be circulating in our community,” she added. “To be clear, the Sheriff’s Office does not actively search for people based on immigration status.”
The agency also accepts Faith ID, an unofficial form of identification offered to those without a driver’s license, through a partnership with El Centro Hispano, she said.
