Witness: Durham police told Kenneth Bailey to drop gun several times

A witness to the fatal police shooting of Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr. heard officers tell the 24-year-old to “drop his weapon several times before” they fired their guns, according to a report released Wednesday.
Another witness reported seeing Bailey “throw a black gun back toward the street,” states the report from Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis to City Manager Tom Bonfield.
Officers Thomas M. Greathouse, 45, and Alan G. D’Meza, 33, and Cpl. John E. Lloyd, 35, went to a home on Glenbrook Drive in the Club Boulevard public housing community Feb. 15 to arrest Bailey for violating his pre-trial curfew after he didn’t come home the night before. There were four people inside the house, the report states.
According to police, Bailey ran outside a side door. A brief pursuit followed, and Bailey pointed a gun at the officers, who then shot him.
The report doesn’t state who shot Bailey or how many times he was shot. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure, and will present its finding to the Durham County District Attorney’s Office.
Bailey was awaiting trial on August 2016 charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. He also faced an indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
Bailey, who was on electronic monitoring, also did not respond to Durham County’s Criminal Justice Resource Center’s attempts to reach him, that agency’s director, Gudrun Parmer, has said.
Police have said a stolen gun was found beside Bailey.
In a statement released Saturday, Bailey’s mother, Louise Pratt, said her son has been made out to look like “a violent gangster who deserved to die.”
Bailey was a loving son and family member, Pratt said, adding, “He loved his two babies, who lost their father on Wednesday.”
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments