State Board of Education votes to close Durham's Kestrel Heights High School

The State Board of Education has voted to close Durham’s Kestrel Heights High School.
The public charter school will continue to operate with grades K-8 with a three-year charter instead of the 10-year charter it has sought.
The school reported last year that some 40 percent of its graduates over the past eight years had not taken all the state-required courses to earn a diploma.
The public K-12 charter school has been under fire since an internal investigation found that 160 of Kestrel’s 399 graduates since 2008 – about 40 percent – had not taken all the state-required courses to earn a high school diploma.
The state board discussed the school’s fate Wednesday, at which some board members seemed to lean in favor of following the Charter School Advisory Board recommendation to close the high school.
“This boils down to an accountability issue, a school not following the rules,” said board member Olivia Oxendine, adding that the school has done a disservice to students and the entire charter school community.
Comments