Duke undergraduate tuition to top $50,000 per year

The Duke University Board of Trustees approved a 3.9 percent increase last weekend in the total cost of attending the university for undergraduates during the 2017-18 academic year.
Undergraduate tuition will be $51,720, a 4.3 percent increase, the university said in a news release.
The total cost for the next academic year, including tuition, room, board and fees, will be $68,298.
Undergraduate tuition this year is $49,575. The total cost for undergraduates is $65,703 this year.
Half of all Duke students receive financial assistance from the university.
More than 40 percent of Duke undergraduates receive need-based financial aid, which includes grants, loans and work-study. The rest are beneficiaries of honors, athletics and other scholarship programs.
In the current academic year, which ends June 30, Duke expects to spend about $143.9 million of institutional funds to support undergraduate financial aid. Estimates for financial aid costs in the next academic year will not be finalized until later in 2017, the release said, when financial aid packages for new and returning students are completed.
Duke has said it is among the few institutions nationally committed to a need-blind admissions policy, under which the university accepts U.S. students without regard to their ability to pay for college and then meets all their demonstrated financial need.
Tuition and fees cover only part of the cost of a Duke education. Other significant sources of support for students include income generated by the university’s endowment and private philanthropy from individuals and foundations.
Here are the new tuition rates for Duke's graduate and professional schools in 2017-18:
▪ Divinity School: $23,250 (Master of Divinity), up 4 percent over the current year.
▪ Fuqua School of Business: $65,665 (daytime MBA), up 3.9 percent.
▪ Graduate School: $51,480 (Ph.D. programs), up 4 percent.
▪ Law School: $61,000, up 3.9 percent.
▪ Nicholas School of the Environment: $39,000, up 4.7 percent.
▪ Pratt School of Engineering: $52,488 (Master of Engineering Management Program), up 4 percent.
▪ Sanford School of Public Policy: $45,545 (Master of Public Policy), up 5.5 percent.
▪ School of Medicine: $57,100, up 3.5 percent.
▪ School of Nursing: $40,872, up 3.9 percent.
