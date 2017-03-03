Durham VA confirms viral video showing veteran on ER floor waiting for care

After being besieged by a viral Facebook post that showed a veteran waiting for hours on the floor to receive treatment at the Durham VA Medical Center, hospital officials released the results of an internal investigation on Friday.
The Facebook post was shared by the wife of former U.S. Marine Stephen McMenamin, who was at the Durham VA for treatment. The post shows three veterans waiting for treatment with one lying on the floor, and alleged rude treatment by a nurse. The event took place on Friday, Feb. 24.
The Durham VA has said that it has spoken to all veterans shown in the photos and confirmed theIr complaints about timeliness of the visit and nurse’s rude behavior.
The VA said appropriate actions were taken. Charges of rudeness rather than negligence were issued to the nurse.
Officials wouldn’t name the nurse or what was said, but negligence is considered a more severe charge than rudeness.
The VA said it was an especially busy evening in the emergency department and due to the events it will be revising its “surge plan” as well as putting more recliners in the waiting room.
The post has now been shared more than 142,000 times on the social network and has 18,000 comments.
Developing story. Check back for more information.
