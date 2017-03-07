Durham City Councilman Eddie Davis won’t run for re-election

City Councilman Eddie Davis is not running for re-election for his Ward 2 seat.
“Although I continue to enjoy the work of the council immensely, I am looking forward to the pursuit of several civic, personal and family projects over the course of the next few years,” Davis, 68, said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “With almost five months before the opening of the filing period, I want to alert potential candidates that the next Ward 2 contest will not include an incumbent.”
Davis, a retired public school teacher, was elected to his first term in 2013.
The announcement means there will be at least three City Council races in the fall in which an incumbent won’t be running.
After 16 years as mayor, Bill Bell said he doesn’t plan to run for re-election.
The mayor is elected every two years. The four-year terms for the six City Council seats are staggered.
Councilwoman Cora Cole-McFadden said she plans run for mayor instead of her Ward 1 seat, which she has held since 2001.
Councilman Steve Schewel, whose at-large seat isn’t up for re-election this year, also plans to run for mayor. Schewel was first elected in 2011.
Don Moffitt, whose Ward 3 seat is also up for re-election this fall, said he plans to run.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
