Kestrel Heights to appeal decision to close high school

The Kestrel Heights charter school board plans to appeal the State Board of Education’s decision to close its high, according to WNCN.
The Kestrel Heights’ board voted Tuesday night to appeal the State Board of Education’s decision to close the high school for at least three years.
Kestrel officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
State officials voted Thursday to close the high school following the discovery that about 160 of Kestrel’s 399 graduates since 2008 didn’t meet state high school standards.
Kestrel has about 1,031 students in K-12. If the high school closed, 328 students would have to find a new school, according to information provided by Kestrel.
Kestrel officials have linked the issues to two principals and guidance counselor that are no longer there.
The state board’s decision followed a Charter Schools Advisory Board recommendation.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments