Downtown Durham booming, but can it stay diverse, keep homegrown talent?

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral Pause

2:43 A sub-freezing creation by Todd Dawson and his partner Chris Currier takes first prize at the World Ice Art Championship in Fairbanks

2:04 The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:52 Getting close to the animals at Aloha Safari Zoo

0:46 Pilot killed in Apex plane crash

0:43 "Jose's Story" told by National Immigration Forum ad campaign

0:52 Coach K: 'I love Grayson'

1:23 Coach K on facing UNC: 'If we're fresh enough, it will be a great game."