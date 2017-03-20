Durham News

March 20, 2017 12:12 PM

Durham DA: No criminal charges in police shooting of man at Durham public housing community

By Virginia Bridges

vbridges@newsobserver.com

DURHAM

Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols has found no criminal wrongdoing in the police shooting of Frank Clark last November at McDougald Terrace public housing community.

Clark, 34, was shot in an altercation with three Durham police officers Nov. 22 at the McDougald Terrace public housing community.

In an interview, Echols said a witness said Clark was carrying a handgun, and a report by the State Bureau of Investigation confirmed he had particles consistent with gunshot residue on his hands.

The particles could have originated from the discharge of a firearm, the handling of a discharged firearm or being in close proximity to a firearm when it was discharged, Echols’ report said.

Look for updates on this developing story.

Related content

Durham News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos