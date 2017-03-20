Durham DA: No criminal charges in police shooting of man at Durham public housing community

Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols has found no criminal wrongdoing in the police shooting of Frank Clark last November at McDougald Terrace public housing community.
Clark, 34, was shot in an altercation with three Durham police officers Nov. 22 at the McDougald Terrace public housing community.
In an interview, Echols said a witness said Clark was carrying a handgun, and a report by the State Bureau of Investigation confirmed he had particles consistent with gunshot residue on his hands.
The particles could have originated from the discharge of a firearm, the handling of a discharged firearm or being in close proximity to a firearm when it was discharged, Echols’ report said.
