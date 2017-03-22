Former Durham County Sheriff Roland Leary dies at 83

Retired Durham County Sheriff Roland W. Leary, who served from 1982-92, has died. He was 83.
The Durham native attended Oak Grove High School and later served in the Korean War.
Leary’s law enforcement career began with the Durham County Alcohol Beverage Control where was promoted to chief in 1974.
“Sheriff Leary is a man whom I admired a great deal,” said Sheriff Mike Andrews said in a news release. “As a young deputy, his leadership inspired me and kept me motivated. His life outside the Sheriff’s Office was also a testament to his integrity, strength, and unshakeable faith.”
Sheriff Leary created the Sheriff’s Office Search and Recovery Team (SRT), a highly trained deep diving unit which continues to respond to emergency incidents throughout North Carolina today, according to the release Under Leary, the Sheriff’s Office began the Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy, a rigorous law enforcement program for Sheriff Deputy applicants.
Leary was a member of the Durham Shrine Club, Triangle Shrine Club, N.C. Law Enforcement Officers Association, American Legion Post No. 7, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2740, Durham Fraternal Order of Police, Urban Ministries, Coalition of Battered Women, the Homeless Shelter Board, Board of Advisors of the War on Drugs, Durham Council on Alcoholism, Durham Masonic Lodge 352, the State DARE Board, the Eno River Association, the Animal Protection Society, and the N.C. Sheriff’s Association.
“My years of experience in law enforcement and my affiliation with these organizations have given me a broader perspective of the needs of the citizens of Durham County,” Leary once said of his commitment to community service.
