Patrick Young named Durham planning director

Durham city and county officials named Patrick Young as the director of the Durham City-County Planning Department Tuesday.
Young, an assistant planning director, has been with the department since 2008. Young, who’ll start as director April 10, has more than 20 years of experience as a professional urban planner. Young led the effort to implement the new Durham City-County Development Services Center, which will open Monday. The center provides information and assistance with the development review process.
Prior to coming to Durham, Young was the planning and inspections director for Franklin County. He worked as a senior planner and project manager for Holland Consulting Planners of Wilmington. He holds a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning with a specialization in growth management from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.
Young succeeds Steve Medlin, who retired in December.
