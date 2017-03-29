Former Durham County employee contends manager harassed, humiliated her

A former Durham County deputy manager contends she was harassed, humiliated and demoted after competing against Wendell Davis for the county manager position, according to federal lawsuit.
In the lawsuit former Marqueta Welton, who left the county in December after more than 11 years, contends Davis treated her with “hostility” after he was named manager.
“This is a case about an exemplary, well-respected woman who made her way as a leader to the top echelons of Durham County government, then had the temerity to challenge a man for the top position of county manager,” states the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Davis declined to comment to he lawsuit, filed March 23 against Davis, the Durham County Board of Commissioners and Human Resources Director Kathy Everett-Perry.
“I don’t respond to pending litigation,” he said Wednesday.
Davis harassed, humiliated and demoted her, cutting her $172,214 salary in half and assigning her to work in a new position of economic development officer, Welton contends in the lawsuit.
He also asked her to work in the Criminal Justice Resource Center building, “in which primary activities included drug testing, electronic monitoring, re-entry training and probation services,” the lawsuit states.
Welton started as director of human of resources in December 2005. She was promoted to deputy county manager by then County Manager Mike Ruffin in June 2011. Ruffin retired in January 2014.
A search process narrowed the candidates to Welton and Davis. Davis worked as a deputy manager for 12 years until he left and worked as a vice chancellor at N.C. Central University for three years before he was appointed county manager in April 2014.
Welton dropped out before commissioners made their final decision, and Davis was named manager.
The lawsuits contends Davis asked Welton to drop out when the two were narrowed down to the final candidates, but she initially refused.
