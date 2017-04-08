Fire damages Durham apartment building

A fire at a Durham apartment building Saturday afternoon damaged six units and displaced 15 people, officials say.
The Durham Fire Department responded to the fire in the three-story building at about 3 p.m. Saturday. Fire fighters reported "heavy fire in the front of the building," according to a press release.
Fire fighters extinguished the fire by 3:45 p.m. and officials say no one was injured in the blaze.
The fire damaged six apartments at 100 Cascade Falls Lane, and photos from the scene show major damage to the building. Officials say the fire displaced 10 adults and five children. The Red Cross has been called in to help the families impacted by the fire, officials say.
Fire investigators were at the scene Saturday after looking into the cause of the fire.
