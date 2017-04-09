Vogue ranks this Triangle city the ‘hippest’ in NC

Fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue has ranked Durham as North Carolina’s “hippest” city.
Vogue writer Jennifer Rice outlines Durham attractions and a laundry list of hotels and restaurants as justification.
“Durham is perhaps known first and foremost as the home to Duke University (and its famed basketball team), but it’s becoming a destination for much more than just Blue Devils games,” Rice writes. “In recent years, a bustling and creative culinary scene has emerged.”
The Durham Performing Arts Center, American Tobacco Campus, Brightleaf Square, and Durham Bulls games and the Durham Athletic Park get the list rolling.
Rice also mentions:
To read Vogue’s piece on Durham, go to www.vogue.com/article/durham-travel-guide-north-carolinas-hippest-city.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments