April 9, 2017 10:29 AM

Vogue ranks this Triangle city the ‘hippest’ in NC

By Abbie Bennett

Fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue has ranked Durham as North Carolina’s “hippest” city.

Vogue writer Jennifer Rice outlines Durham attractions and a laundry list of hotels and restaurants as justification.

“Durham is perhaps known first and foremost as the home to Duke University (and its famed basketball team), but it’s becoming a destination for much more than just Blue Devils games,” Rice writes. “In recent years, a bustling and creative culinary scene has emerged.”

The Durham Performing Arts Center, American Tobacco Campus, Brightleaf Square, and Durham Bulls games and the Durham Athletic Park get the list rolling.

Rice also mentions:

The Durham Hotel

21c Museum Hotel

The Unscripted Hotel

Cocoa Cinnamon

Alley Twenty Six

Piedmont

Mothers & Sons

Lucky’s Delicatessen

Mateo Bar de Tapas

M Sushi

Saltbox

Old Havana Sandwich Shop

Picnic

Scratch

The Parlour

Monuts

To read Vogue’s piece on Durham, go to www.vogue.com/article/durham-travel-guide-north-carolinas-hippest-city.

