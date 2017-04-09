Durham News

1 dead, several injured in 2-car crash in Durham

From Staff Reports

One person was killed and several people injured following a two-car crash in Durham Sunday night.

Durham police said the accident occurred in the 1100 block of East Geer Street just after 9:30 p.m.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Other passengers in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was also transported to a local hospital with injuries.

East Geer Street is closed from Cheek Road to Essex Road while authorities investigate the accident.

