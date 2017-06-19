Raleigh robbery, carjack suspect held following chase in Durham cemetery

James Daniel Bloodworth, accused of four Raleigh armed robberies and a carjacking last week, was scheduled for a Monday appearance in Wake County District Court following his arrest by Durham police.
Bloodworth, 58, was the subject of an alert Raleigh police issued Friday after, they said, Bloodworth eluded police during a car and foot chase and then stole a car at South Wilmington and East Davie streets in downtown Raleigh.
ABC11 reported that Durham police saw Bloodworth driving a stolen vehicle Sunday morning and stopped him despite his driving through Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery and damaging gravestones in a getaway attempt.
Durham officers turned Bloodworth over to Raleigh police at the Wake County-Durham County line on Glenwood Avenue. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and held in lieu of $1,295,000 bail pending the court appearance.
Raleigh police charged Bloodworth, who lives on Pine Lane Circle, with robberies at four businesses last Wednesday and Thursday and the carjacking.
Bloodworth also faces five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon in the Raleigh incidents.
Durham police charged Bloodworth with possession of a stolen vehicle and defacing gravestones, and both departments charged him with fleeing to elude police.
Raleigh officers had spotted Bloodworth in a car on Friday morning at South Raleigh Boulevard and Poole Road and they chased it before losing it for a time, then starting a foot search where they later found the car.
The carjacking happened about two hours later.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments