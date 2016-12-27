Wednesday
Southern stories
North Carolina storyteller, author and musician Willa Brigham tells tales and sings songs of the South at 10:30 a.m. at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. Free with museum admission. Family-friendly art activities available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 919-684-5135, nasher.duke.edu
S.P.L.A.S.H. program
The S.P.L.A.S.H. Teen Winter Break Program is noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, to Friday, Dec. 30, at Campus Hills Pool, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham. Free. The program will feature a mix of Sports, Pool, Leadership, Adventure, Safety and Health skills.
Participants are asked to bring swim and gym clothing, a snack and water bottle each day. For ages 13-17. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Register at any center or the Durham Parks and Recreation administration office. 919-560-4444, durhamnc.gov
Blood donations
Blood donations can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham: Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. redcrossblood.org
Cinema anniversary
Durham Cinematheque celebrates the 121st anniversary of cinema with an exhibit, programs and screenings beginning at 1 p.m. at The Durham Hotel, 315 E Chapel Hill St. Free admission. For more information: bit.ly/2hWZGAt.
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome.
Thursday
Game Day
The Game Day @ Main program is 3-5 p.m. at Durham Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St. The free event will feature Xbox, Wii and board games for children ages 9-12. Light snacks will be provided. 919-560-0122, durhamcountylibrary.org
Friday
Kwanzaa celebration
The annual Kwanzaa celebration of family, community and culture is 6-8 p.m. at the Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St., Durham. Free. The event is centered on seven basic principles as building blocks for peace and progress within neighborhoods. Members of the community that represent such values will be honored. Held on the fifth day of Kwanzaa to focus on the principle of Nia, “purpose.” 919-354-2750, DPRPlayMore.org, bit.ly/2f4t2du
Glow Pool Party
Teens can celebrate the new year at the Teen Glow Pool Party from 7:30-10 p.m. at Campus Hills Pool, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham. Free. The program will feature games, music, food and giveaways. For ages 13-17. Participants must wear appropriate pool attire. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Register at any center or the Durham Parks and Recreation administration office. 919-560-4444, durhamnc.gov
Saturday
Benefit party
The Monte Carlo New Year’s Eve Benefit Party for the nonprofit LiveGlobally is 8 p.m. to midnight at Global Breath Studio, 119 W. Main St., Durham. Tickets: $20-$55. liveglobally.com
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The special New Year’s Eve Market at the Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
New Year’s holiday
Closings
Most City of Durham offices, Durham One Call and Durham County offices are closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Durham recreation centers and public libraries are closed Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2. bit.ly/2gw6T8y, durhamcountylibrary.org, dconc.gov
GoDurham, GoDurham ACCESS and the Bull City Connector will operate on their regular schedules. For more information: GoDurham, godurhamtransit.org/access, 919-485-7433, 919-560-1551.
Garbage collection
Beginning Monday, Jan. 2, collection of solid waste and recycling items in Durham are delayed by one business day through Friday, Jan. 6. No collections Jan. 2. Yard waste and bulky item collections will follow their normal schedules.
The Waste Disposal & Recycling Center, Yard Waste Facility and the Household Hazardous Waste Center are closed Monday, Jan. 2. Durham County solid waste and recycling convenience centers are closed Jan. 2. County roadside recycling collections will follow their normal schedules. bit.ly/2gE7gRG
Christmas tree disposal
The City of Durham has a new policy. Yard waste customers can place trees curbside Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Thursday, Feb. 2. Crews will make note of the trees, which then will be collected on a Saturday. Non-yard waste customers must call Durham One Call Jan. 3 to Feb. 2 to have a tree collection service request created.
All lights, tinsel, wire, garland, ornaments, stands and nails must be removed. Trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half. Do not bag trees. Trees also will be accepted free at the city’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center Jan. 3 to Feb. 4. For more information, call Durham One Call at 919-560-1200 or visit bit.ly/2hvP12A or bit.ly/2gE7gRG.
