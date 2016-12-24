Sunday
Mitzvah Day
Volunteers of all faiths can participate in the 11th annual Mitzvah Day beginning at 9 a.m. at Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Volunteers can sign up to cook meals, clean parks and trails, make gifts and more. 919-354-4938, 919-354-4936, levinjcc.org
Duke Chapel
An 11 a.m. service is scheduled Christmas Day at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. The chapel will be closed afterward. The chapel will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The chapel returns to its normal open hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 2. bit.ly/2gpT13s
Monday
Blood donations
Blood donations can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham: Monday and Tuesday, 2:30-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. redcrossblood.org
Kwanzaa at Hayti
The annual Hayti Kwanzaa Celebration is 1-9 p.m. at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. Live performances, music, history and culture workshops, arts and crafts and food vendors will be featured. The theme is “perserverence.” Suggested donations of $1 for children and seniors and $3 for adults. hayti.org
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
S.P.L.A.S.H. program
The S.P.L.A.S.H. Teen Winter Break Program is noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, to Friday, Dec. 30, at Campus Hills Pool, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham. Free. The program will feature a mix of Sports, Pool, Leadership, Adventure, Safety and Health skills. Participants are asked to bring swim and gym clothing, a snack and water bottle each day. For ages 13-17. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Register at any center or the Durham Parks and Recreation administration office. 919-560-4444, durhamnc.gov
Wednesday
Southern stories
North Carolina storyteller, author and musician Willa Brigham tells tales and sings songs of the South at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. Free with museum admission. Family-friendly art activities available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 919-684-5135, nasher.duke.edu
Cinema anniversary
Durham Cinematheque celebrates the 121st anniversary of cinema with an exhibit, programs and screenings beginning at 1 p.m. at The Durham Hotel, 315 E Chapel Hill St. Free admission. For more information: bit.ly/2hWZGAt.
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome.
Thursday
Game Day
The Game Day @ Main program is 3-5 p.m. at Durham Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St. The free event will feature Xbox, Wii and board games for children ages 9-12. Light snacks will be provided. 919-560-0122, durhamcountylibrary.org
Friday
Kwanzaa celebration
The annual celebration of family, community and culture is 6-8 p.m. at the Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St., Durham. Free admission. The event is centered on seven basic principles as building blocks for peace and progress within neighborhoods. Members of the community that represent such values will be honored. Held on the fifth day of Kwanzaa to focus on the principle of Nia, “purpose.” 919-354-2750, bit.ly/2f4t2du
Glow Pool Party
Teens can celebrate the new year at the Teen Glow Pool Party from 7:30-10 p.m. at Campus Hills Pool, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham. Free. The program will feature games, music, food and giveaways. For ages 13-17. Participants must wear appropriate pool attire. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Register at any center or the Durham Parks and Recreation administration office. 919-560-4444, durhamnc.gov
Saturday
Benefit party
The Monte Carlo New Year’s Eve Benefit Party for nonprofit LiveGlobally is 8 p.m. to midnight at Global Breath Studio, 119 W. Main St., Durham. Tickets: $20-$55. liveglobally.com
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
Christmas holiday
Closings
Most City of Durham offices and Durham One Call are closed through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Town facilities, including recreation centers, also are closed. Special-use facilities are closed Dec. 25. bit.ly/2gw6T8y
Durham County offices and public libraries are closed through Tuesday, Dec. 27. durhamcountylibrary.org, dconc.gov
GoDurham, GoDurham ACCESS and the Bull City Connector are not operating Sunday, Dec. 25. For more information: GoDurham, godurhamtransit.org/access, 919-485-7433, 919-560-1551.
Garbage collection
Beginning Monday, Dec. 26, collection of solid waste and recycling items will be delayed by one day through Dec. 30. No collections Dec. 26. Yard waste and bulky items collections will follow their normal schedules. The Waste Disposal & Recycling Center, Yard Waste Facility and the Household Hazardous Waste Center are closed through Dec. 26. bit.ly/2gE7gRG
Christmas tree disposal
The City of Durham has a new policy. Yard waste customers can place trees curbside Jan. 3 to Feb. 2. Crews will make note of the trees, which then will be collected on a Saturday. Non-yard waste customers must call Durham One Call Jan. 3 to Feb. 2 to have a tree collection service request created. All lights, tinsel, wire, garland, ornaments, stands and nails must be removed. Trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half. Do not bag trees. Trees also will be accepted free at the city’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center Jan. 3 to Feb. 4. For more information, call Durham One Call at 919-560-1200 or visit bit.ly/2hvP12A or bit.ly/2gE7gRG.
