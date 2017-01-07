Daybook: Jan. 8-14

Sunday
Habitat ReStore
The nonprofit Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Durham and Orange counties, 5501 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., is open Sundays beginning Jan. 8. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. restoredurhamorange.org
Open farm day
An open farm day and market is 1-4 p.m. at Blue Whistler Farm, 9923 Roxboro Road, Bahama. Free admission; no pets. 980-272-0181, bit.ly/2dEA3EU
Music for Epiphany
The organ concert Something Old & New: Music for Epiphany is 5 p.m. at Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Free. The event will feature works by Bach. bit.ly/2hQqTU5
Monday
Durham Literacy Center
Orientation sessions for prospective volunteers at the Durham Literacy Center are 6-7 p.m. Jan. 9-12 at the center, 1905 Chapel Hill Road. To register to attend a session, email volunteer@durhamliteracy.org or go to bit.ly/2hQN7oP. For more information: 919-489-8383, durhamliteracy.org
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
Mall walkers
The Heart & Sole Mall Walkers Club meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Food Gallery at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. A complimentary breakfast is available. Iris Ramirez Reese, owner of Total Fitness Studio, will offer fitness and health tips for seniors. Free and open to the public; no registration required. For more information, call 919-286-4407.
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Imperial Center Winchester, 4309 Emperor Blvd., Suite 110, Durham. Another blood drive this week is 1:30-6 p.m. at the North Carolina School of Science and Math, 1219 Broad St., Durham.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham. redcrossblood.org
First anniversary
The Durham Young Professionals Network celebrates its first anniversary from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Frontier, 800 Park Offices Drive, Research Triangle Park. Free admission; open to the public. The event will feature live music, games, craft beer and food trucks. To register: bit.ly/2iIjRFv.
Mallarme Chamber
The Mallarme Chamber Players perform “WW.Edge” at 7:30 p.m. at Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St., Durham. The concert will feature 21st century music for woodwinds and percussion. Tickets: $20-$25. For more information and tickets, go to mallarmemusic.org.
Wednesday
Free fitness classes
The New Year, New You program offers free fitness classes Monday, Jan. 9, to Sunday, Jan. 15, at various Durham community centers. For all ages. For more information and a schedule of classes and locations, go to bit.ly/2iE5bog.
MLK Jr. program
The City of Durham and Durham County present the 12th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Employee Observance Program at noon at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., Durham. Free and open to the public. The event will include live music and remarks from local leaders and elected officials. 919-560-0000, bit.ly/2gzjX1D
Honoring Max Ritvo
A celebration of the life of the late poet Max Ritvo and the release of his book “Four Reincarnations” is 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome.
Thursday
Brahms concert
A concert featuring works by Brahms is 7 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. Eric Pritchard, violin; William Conable, cello; and Jane Hawkins, piano, will perform. music.duke.edu
Friday
Opening reception
An opening reception for the broadcast audio exhibit “Soundings: Protest/Politics/Dissent” is 5-8 p.m. at Power Plant Gallery, 320 Blackwell St., Suite 100. 919-660-3622, powerplantgallery.com
Saturday
MLK Jr. celebration
The Martin Luther King Jr.: Remembering the Legacy Through the Arts cultural celebration is 2-5 p.m. at W.D. Hill Recreation Center, 1308 Fayetteville St., Durham. Free for all ages. The event will feature performances, artwork, food vendors and more. 919-560-4292, ext. 27372; durhamnc.gov
Bilingual reading
A bilingual reading of “Oedipus in Brooklyn and Other Stories” by the late Blume Lempel is 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. The collection of stories were translated from Yiddish. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Tribute concert
The Sounds of Justice & Inclusion concert “A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” is 8 p.m. at Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive. The event will feature performances by the Durham Symphony Orchestra, John Brown’s Little Big Band, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more. Tickets: $20; free for students and seniors 65 and older. tickets.duke.edu/Online
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
