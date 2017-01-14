Daybook: Jan. 15-21

Sunday
Library closing
Sunday, Jan. 15, is the last day the Durham Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St., is open to the public until 2019. The downtown library is scheduled to undergo a major expansion and renovation. The project is expected to be completed in early 2019.
Expanded outreach programs begin the first full week of February at the Durham Housing Authority, 330 E. Main St. In March, the bookmobile will be at the Criminal Justice Resource Center on select Sundays. Programs also will be held at Northgate Mall. durhamcountylibrary.org
Book donations for the Friends to the Durham Library’s books sale in February still can be dropped off at the Main Library from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. The book sale is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Main library. For more information: durhamcountylibrary.org/friends.
Free fitness classes
The New Year, New You program offers free fitness classes through Sunday, Jan. 15, at various Durham community centers. For all ages. For more information and a schedule of classes and locations, go to bit.ly/2iE5bog.
Esperanto Society
The Esperanto Society of the Triangle meets from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Nur Deli in Mission Valley Shopping Center, 2233 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh. Those who use the Esperanto language or want to find out more about it are welcome. For more information, email Charles.O.Mays@gmail.com or call 919-744-8003.
Wild Woodwinds
The Mallarme Chamber Players present Wild Woodwinds at 1 p.m. in Kirby Horton Hall at Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. The family-friendly concert will feature Ellye Walsh, flute, Andrew Warwick, clarinet, and Jessica Kunttu, bassoon. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Tickets: $5-$10. mallarmemusic.org
Yiddish concert
A concert of Yiddish Cabaret tunes, penny songs and old favorites is 7:30 p.m. in the Freedman Center Lounge at Beth El Synagogue, 1004 Watts St., Durham. Jane Peppler, vocals, violin and concertino, and Roger Lynn Spears, keyboard, will perform. Suggested donation: $7. betheldurham.org
‘Orlando’
Manbites Dog Theater Co. presents the play “Orlando” at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. Tickets: $5-$20. The play runs through Saturday, Jan. 28. manbitesdogtheater.org
Monday
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
Mall walkers
The Heart & Sole Mall Walkers Club meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Food Gallery at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Rescheduled from Jan. 10 due to wether. A complimentary breakfast is available. Iris Ramirez Reese, owner of Total Fitness Studio, will offer fitness and health tips for seniors. Free and open to the public; no registration required. For more information, call 919-286-4407.
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Alfonso Elder Student Union at North Carolina Central University, 1801 Fayetteville St., Durham. Other blood drives at the student union are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
Other area blood drives this week are 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, and Friday, Jan. 20, at Duke University’s West Union Building.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham. redcrossblood.org
Wednesday
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome.
Thursday
‘Persimmon Wilson’
Hillsborough author and writing teacher Nancy Peacock signs and reads from her new book, “The Life and Times of Persimmon Wilson: A Novel,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
‘Violet’
Hoof ’n’ Horn student theater group at Duke University presents “Violet” at 8 p.m. in Sheafer Lab Theater at Bryan University Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham. Tickets: $10-$15. The play runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. hoofnhorn.org
Friday
Third Friday Durham
The monthly art walk features live music, receptions and more from 6-9 p.m. at various galleries and other venues throughout Durham. For more information, go to 3rdfridaydurham.com.
Receptions:
▪ 5-7 p.m.: “MACONDO: A Journey Through Magical Realism” a group show by the Artist Studio Project and “Moor and Moon” by Mary Walker at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St. Exhibits run through March 10. durhamarts.org
▪ 6-9 p.m.: “The Weight We Leave Behind,” photographs by Jessina Leonard at BCAC Upfront Gallery, 401-B Foster St. Exhibit runs through Feb. 21. horseandbuggypress.com
▪ 6-9 p.m.: “Open Call Community Show” and “Nasty Women” at the Carrack gallery, 947 E. Main St. Exhibits run through Jan. 28. thecarrack.org
▪ 6-9 p.m.: “Together,” artwork by gallery and guest artists at Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St. Exhibit runs through March 5. pleiadesartdurham.com
Saturday
Recycling event
The Durham E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the visitor side of Durham County Memorial Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive. Free. City and county residents can shred confidential documents, recycle electronic devices and drop off Christmas trees. Staff will assist with unloading items. Large appliances, refrigerators, air conditioners or other items containing Freon will not be accepted. For more information on recyclable items, go to durhamnc.gov.
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Children’s author
Meet the Author features story time with local children’s author Kelly Starling-Lyons at 12:30 p.m. in the Discovery Nook, Suite 109, in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. The Durham County Library bookmobile also will be on site. 919-560-0172, northgatemall.com
Making butter
Learn how butter was made 100 years ago at the Butter Making for Kids drop-in program from 1-2 p.m. at Leigh Farm Park, 370 Leigh Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. 919-560-4355, durhamnc.gov
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
