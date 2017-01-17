Daybook: Jan. 18-21

Wednesday
Blood drives
Blood drives for the American Red Cross are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Alfonso Elder Student Union at North Carolina Central University, 1801 Fayetteville St., Durham.
Other area blood drives this week are 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, and Friday, Jan. 20, at Duke University’s West Union Building.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham. redcrossblood.org
Purple Project
Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy presents the Purple Project: Bridging Red and Blue America Wednesday, Jan. 18, to Friday, Jan. 20, at various locations in the Sanford Building, 201 Science Drive, Durham. Free and open to the public. For more information and a schedule of events, go to bit.ly/2j8mH4b.
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome.
Thursday
‘Persimmon Wilson’
Hillsborough author and writing teacher Nancy Peacock signs and reads from her new book, “The Life and Times of Persimmon Wilson: A Novel,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
‘Violet’
Hoof ’n’ Horn student theater group at Duke University presents “Violet” at 8 p.m. in Sheafer Lab Theater at Bryan University Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham. Tickets: $10-$15. The play runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. hoofnhorn.org
Friday
Third Friday Durham
The monthly art walk features live music, receptions and more from 6-9 p.m. at various galleries and other venues throughout Durham. 3rdfridaydurham.com
Receptions:
▪ 6-8 p.m.: “Macondo: A Journey Through Magical Realism” a group show by the Artist Studio Project and “Moor and Moon” by Mary Walker at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St. Exhibits run through March 10. bit.ly/2jjbeOQ, durhamarts.org
▪ 6-9 p.m.: “The Weight We Leave Behind,” photographs by Jessina Leonard at BCAC Upfront Gallery, 401-B Foster St. Exhibit runs through Feb. 21. horseandbuggypress.com
▪ 6-9 p.m.: “Unpacking the Past, Designing the Future: The Scrap Exchange and Lakewood in Partnership,” featuring work by exchange artists and N.C. University School of Architecture students, at Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road. The exhibit runs through Feb. 11. scrapexchange.org
▪ 6-9 p.m.: “Open Call Community Show” and “Nasty Women” at the Carrack gallery, 947 E. Main St. Exhibits run through Jan. 28. thecarrack.org
▪ 6-9 p.m.: “Together,” artwork by gallery and guest artists at Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St. Exhibit runs through March 5. pleiadesartdurham.com
Saturday
Recycling event
The Durham E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the visitor side of Durham County Memorial Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive. Free. City and county residents can shred confidential documents, recycle electronic devices and drop off Christmas trees. Staff will assist with unloading items. Large appliances, refrigerators, air conditioners or other items containing Freon will not be accepted. For more information on recyclable items, go to durhamnc.gov.
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Children’s author
Meet the Author features story time with local children’s author Kelly Starling-Lyons at 12:30 p.m. in the Discovery Nook, Suite 109, in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. The Durham County Library bookmobile also will be on site. 919-560-0172, northgatemall.com
Making butter
Learn how butter was made 100 years ago at the Butter Making for Kids drop-in program from 1-2 p.m. at Leigh Farm Park, 370 Leigh Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. 919-560-4355, durhamnc.gov
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
