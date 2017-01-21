Daybook: Jan. 22-28

Sunday
Food Truck Rodeo
More than 50 trucks are expected at the Food Truck Rodeo from noon to 4 p.m. at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. Free admission. Rain or shine. Free parking in nearby lots. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Music by WXDU DJs and inflatables for children will be featured. For more information and a list of participating food trucks, go to durhamcentralpark.org.
Family Day
Family Day is noon to 4 p.m. at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. Art activities and a performance by the Rags to Riches Theatre for Young Audiences will be featured. 919-684-5135, nasher.duke.edu
Blood donations
Blood donations can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham: Sunday, noon to 4:30 p.m.; Monday, 2:30-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Open farm day
An open farm day and market is 1-4 p.m. at Blue Whistler Farm, 9923 Roxboro Road, Bahama. Free admission; no pets. 980-272-0181, bit.ly/2dEA3EU
Duke concert
A concert featuring Jonathan Bagg, viola, Emely Phelps, piano, and Eliza Bagg, soprano, is 4 p.m. in Duke University’s Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
Playground closed
The playground at Forest Hills Park, 1639 University Drive, Durham, is closed temporarily for renovations through the end of January. The work includes replacing the swing set and rubber surface. For updates, call 919-560-4355 or go to DPRPlayMore.org.
Monday
Taxpayer assistance
The North Carolina Taxpayer Assistance Center opens in Suite 848 on the Plaza near Entrance 4 at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. The IRS-sponsored volunteer program provides free tax preparation services to low- to moderate-income state residents who need assistance filing their tax returns. The program is part of a coalition effort of Reinvestment Partners, Duke Law School and N.C. Central University School of Law. The center will be open through Tuesday, April 18. For appointments and more information, call 919-286-1822 or go to nc-tac.org. northgatemall.com
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
Smash
Triangle ArtWorks’ annual New Year’s Smash for the arts community is 6-9 p.m. at The Frontier, 800 Park Offices Drive, Research Triangle Park. Free admission; donations accepted. To register: triangleartworks.org.
‘Penny Weaver’ books
Local author Judy Hogan reads from her new books, “Nuclear Apples?” and “Formaldehyde, Rooster,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. The books are the third and fourth installments in the “Penny Weaver Mystery” series. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Wednesday
Parking garage
Durham is seeking public input on the design of a new downtown parking garage. A community visioning session is 6-8 p.m. at the Durham Armory, 220 Foster St. Construction of the parking garage is scheduled to begin in the fall on a site bounded by Rigsbee Avenue, West Morgan Street and North Mangum Street. The garage will have 750-800 parking spaces, a centralized parking office and commercial/retail space. For more information, go to durhamnc.gov.
Full Frame
The Full Frame Winter Series opens with the film “Life, Animated” at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Free. For a schedule of films, go to fullframefest.org. 919-687-4100, carolinatheatre.org
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome.
Thursday
Book discussion
Author David S. Mitchell, attorney Ken Lewis and historian Tim Tyson discuss Mitchell’s debut political novel, “We Hold These Truths,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Friday
‘Farmsteaders’
The Fresh Docs series features a screening of the film “Farmsteaders” at 7 p.m. at Full Frame Theater on the American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. The series, presented by the Center for Documentary Studies and the Southern Documentary Fund, features documentary works-in-progress. A discussion will following the screening. Free; tickets required. southerndocumentaryfund.org
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Bo Howes at bohowes@gmail.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Faculty recital
The Duke University String School Faculty Recital is 4 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room in the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Fundraiser for the Dorothy Kitchen Scholarship Fund. Free admission; donations accepted. music.duke.edu
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
