Daybook: Jan. 25-28

Wednesday
Parking garage
Durham is seeking public input on the design of a new downtown parking garage. A community visioning session is 6-8 p.m. at the Durham Armory, 220 Foster St. Construction of the parking garage is scheduled to begin in the fall on a site bounded by Rigsbee Avenue, West Morgan Street and North Mangum Street. The garage will have 750-800 parking spaces, a centralized parking office and commercial/retail space. For more information, go to durhamnc.gov.
Ex-adviser to speak
Colin Kahl, former national security adviser to Joe Biden, speaks at 6 p.m. at the Sanford School of Public Policy, 201 Science Drive, Durham. Kahl will discuss “The Grand Strategy Surprises that Await President Trump.” Free and open to the public. Parking available in the Bryan Center lot. bit.ly/2k97cbN
‘Mill Girls’
Seventh- and eighth-grade students from the Montessori Community School in Durham present the play “Mill Girls” at 7 p.m. at the ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Cost: $10 suggested donation at the door. mcsdurham.org
Full Frame
The Full Frame Winter Series opens with the film “Life, Animated” at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Free. For a schedule of films, go to fullframefest.org. 919-687-4100, carolinatheatre.org
Blood donations
Blood donations can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham: Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome.
Thursday
Budget survey
Durham residents can provide input on how the city spends its resources through the new online budget priority survey. The survey is available through Friday, March 31, at durhamnc.gov.
Residents also can speak directly with City Council members at Coffee with Council Meetings February and March at various locations. Go to durhamnc.gov for a schedule of upcoming meetings. Public hearings on the budget are scheduled March 6 and June 5.
Museum performance
Thomas F. DeFrantz and SLIPPAGE present “reVERSE-gesture-reVIEWed” Jan. 26-27 at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. The dance performance is a response to an exhibit of prints by Kara Walker. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. Free with admission. 919-684-5135, nasher.duke.edu
Book discussion
Author David S. Mitchell, attorney Ken Lewis and historian Tim Tyson discuss Mitchell’s debut political novel, “We Hold These Truths,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Friday
‘Farmsteaders’
The Fresh Docs film series presents “Farmsteaders” at 7 p.m. at Full Frame Theater on the American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. The series, presented by the Center for Documentary Studies and the Southern Documentary Fund, features documentary works-in-progress. A discussion will following the screening. Free; tickets required. southerndocumentaryfund.org
‘Wonder of Learning’
The traveling exhibit “The Wonder of Learning” is on display at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. The exhibit is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 29 and features interactive displays on early childhood education. Free. For more information and hours of operation, go to northgatemall.com.
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Bo Howes at bohowes@gmail.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Grafting workshop
Learn how to create fruit trees that grow multiple varieties at the Grafting Workshop and Scion Exchange at 11 a.m. at SEEDS Educational Garden, 706 Gilbert St., Durham. Free. Participants also can bring scions, or twigs, of their plants to exchange with others. seedsnc.org
Barbecue fundraiser
A barbecue chicken fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. at the Bahama Ruritan Club, 8202 Stagville Road, Bahama. Proceeds will be used to help defray medical expenses of Durham County Sheriff’s Sgt. David LaBarre, who is recovering from injuries sustained in November. bit.ly/2jH3IQJ Donations also can be made to a GoFundMe page for LaBarre: bit.ly/2k8EirX.
Beer tasting
The N.C. Rare and Vintage Beer Tasting is 2-6 p.m. at Historic Durham Athletic Park, 500 W. Corporation St., Durham. Fundraiser for Pints for Prostates. Cost: $80-$115. ncrarebeer.com
Faculty recital
The Duke University String School Faculty Recital is 4 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room in the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Fundraiser for the Dorothy Kitchen Scholarship Fund. Free admission; donations accepted. music.duke.edu
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
