Daybook: Feb. 1-4

Wednesday
Summer internships
Applications are being accepted through Friday, March 31, for the summer Durham YouthWork Internship Program. Durham residents ages 14-24 can apply for summer employment opportunities. Hourly wages range from $7.25 to $12; about 200 jobs will be available. Employment begins in mid-June with jobs lasting six to eight weeks. For more information and an application, go to durhamnc.gov.
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Duke University Physician Assistant Program building, 800 S. Duke St.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham: Monday, 2:30-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
‘Blood of Emmett Till’
Award-winning author Timothy Tyson discusses his new book “The Blood of Emmett Till” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Full Frame
The Full Frame Winter Series presents the film “I Am Not Your Negro” at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Free; no tickets required. For a schedule of films, go to fullframefest.org. 919-687-4100, carolinatheatre.org
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome.
Thursday
Stay Quit
The Stay Quit support group for former smokers meets from 5:30-6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Durham Human Services Building, 414 E. Main St. 919-560-7895, bit.ly/2jeZ3Bn
Gallery talk
Margaret Humphreys, a medical history professor at Duke University School of Medicine, discusses “Intensely Human: The Health of the Black Soldier in the American Civil War” at 6 p.m. at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. 919-684-5135, nasher.duke.edu
‘Democracy for Sale’
The film “Democracy for Sale,” featuring actor Zach Galifianakis, screens at 7 p.m. at the Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. Free. No tickets required; seating on a first-come, first-served basis. bit.ly/2jZS2bG
Master class
Acclaimed fiddler Jamie Laval and the Ciompi Quartet present a free master class at 7 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. No registration required; participants are asked to bring their instruments. music.duke.edu
‘Perfect Day’
Bettye Kronstad discusses her book “Perfect Day: An Intimate Portrait of Life with Lou Reed” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
New Hope Audubon
New Hope Audubon Society meets from 7-9 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Mary Sonis, a naturalist, writer and photographer, will present a the program “A Year of Carolina Nature Walks.” Free and open to the public. newhopeaudubon.org
Friday
‘Wonder of Learning’
The traveling exhibit “The Wonder of Learning” is on display at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. The exhibit is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 29 and features interactive displays on early childhood education. Free. For more information and hours of operation, go to northgatemall.com.
Full Frame volunteers
Applications are being accepted for volunteers at the 20th annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival April 6-9 in Durham. For more information and to apply, go to fullframefest.org.
Budget survey
Durham residents can provide input on how the city spends its resources through the new online budget priority survey. The survey is available through Friday, March 31, at durhamnc.gov.
Residents also can speak directly with City Council members at Coffee with Council Meetings February and March at various locations. Go to durhamnc.gov for a schedule of upcoming meetings. Public hearings on the budget are scheduled March 6 and June 5.
‘Textiles in Tiers’
The exhibit “Textiles in Tiers” runs through Thursday, May 25, at the National Humanities Center, 7 T.W. Alexander Drive, Durham. nationalhumanitiescenter.org
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, For more information, email David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Also, the society is sponsoring a stream water quality monitoring event at 9 a.m. at several sites on New Hope Creek. To participate, email John Kent at jnkent25@gmail.com by Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Pinewood Derby
The Mawat District of the Boy Scouts of America, Durham County, holds its annual Cub Scout Pinewood Derby from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Center Court at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Scouts will compete for prizes with their handcrafted wooden cars. northgatemall.com
American Indian Powwow
The annual American Indian Powwow is noon to 5 p.m. in the Charles Eilber Physical Education Center at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, 1219 Broad St., Durham. The family-friendly event will feature music, dance, arts and crafts and food. Cost: $5; free for children ages 5 and under. ncssm.edu
Parade, Step Show
The 15th annual North Carolina Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month Parade begins at noon at W.G. Pearson Elementary School, 3501 Fayetteville St., Durham, and travels to N.C. Central University, 1801 Fayetteville St. The theme is “Remaining Awake Through the Great Revolution.” The Divine Nine are the grand marshals. The Step Show competition is 3 p.m. in McDougald-McLendon Arena at N.C.C.U. Step Show tickets: $5-$20; go to bit.ly/2j58Dfd. conta.cc/2jxtdAZ
African drumming
The program Interactive African Drumming with Osei is 12:30 p.m. in the Discovery Nook, Suite 118, in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. The Durham County Library bookmobile also will be on site. northgatemall.com
Brass Bonanza
The fourth annual Bull City Brass Bonanza is 4-5:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 N. Church St., Durham. The event will feature concerts by five local brass ensembles. Free; donations accepted for Open Table Ministry.
Ciompi Quartet
The Ciompi Quartet performs at 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Fiddler Jamie Laval also will perform. Tickets: $10-$25. bit.ly/2aOieUB, tickets.duke.edu/Online
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
