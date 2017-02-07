Daybook: Feb. 8-11

Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Blood drives
Blood drives for the American Red Cross are 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Golden Belt, 807 E. Main St., and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, 508 Fulton St., Durham.
Another blood drive this week is 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 5000 Southpark Drive.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham: Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
MLK Jr. program
The 12th annual Durham City-County Martin Luther King Jr. Employee Observance program is noon at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., Durham. Free and open to the public. Rescheduled from Jan. 11 due to weather. durhamnc.gov
Full Frame
The Full Frame Winter Series presents the documentary “Weiner” at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Free; no tickets required. 919-687-4100, fullframefest.org, carolinatheatre.org
Photo contest
Last day to submit photos to the #loveDURM Photo Contest. Participants are asked to take photos of what makes them love Durham and post them to social media with the #loveDURM hashtag. Winners will be announced Friday, Feb. 10. 919-246-9993, bit.ly/2kRxjEg
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome.
Thursday
Hayti Film Festival
The 23rd annual Heritage Film Festival is Thursday, Feb. 9, to Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. Short and full-length films will be presented. For a schedule of films, go to hayti.org. 919-683-1709
March of Dimes
The March of Dimes holds an event from 5:30-6:45 p.m. to kick off its annual Triangle March for Babies Walk and 5K. The event will be held at Aloft Raleigh-Durham Airport Brier Creek, 10020 Sellona St., Raleigh. The march begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Perimeter Park, 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville. bit.ly/2jQZ1DP
Edgemont Park
Learn about plans to revitalize Edgemont Park at a community meeting at 6 p.m. at the District 5 Police Station, 516 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. 919-560-4355, durhamnc.gov
Mother-son dance
A mother-son dance is 6-8 p.m. at Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St., Durham. Free. For ages 3 and up. Register at any community center or online at durhamnc.gov.
Time management
The time management seminar Spend Less Time Working and Get More Done is 6-8 p.m. at South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. Personal productivity expert Peggy Duncan will share secrets of time management and work flow organization. Free. To register: 919-683-1047, bit.ly/2kHA0sY.
‘Perfect Little World’
Best-selling author Kevin Wilson discusses his new book “Perfect Little World” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Friday
Mocha Moms
Durham Mocha Moms meets from 10 a.m. to noon at Walltown Recreation Center, 1308 W. Club Blvd. The organization is a support group for mothers of color and mothers raising children of color. Free. Another meeting is Friday, Feb. 24. For more information: durhammochamoms@gmail.com or mochamomsdurham.com.
#loveDURM
The #loveDURM Photo Contest Party is 6-8 p.m. at the Museum of Durham History/History Hub, 500 W. Main St. Free. Contest winners will be announced. The event also will feature a display of contest entries. 919-246-9993, bit.ly/2kRxjEg
Duke concert
Flutist Carla Copeland-Burns and pianist Inara Zandmane perform at 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium at Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
Saturday
Women in Law Enforcement
The Durham Police Department holds the Women in Law Enforcement Open House from 8 a.m. to noon at the police department headquarters, 505 W. Chapel Hill St. For women interested in a career in law enforcement. Registration required; go to durhamnc.gov.
Book sale
The Friends of the Durham Library holds a book sale this weekend at the Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Open to the public; no Friends membership required. No bag sale. bit.ly/2krW5hu
Dress for Success
The Dress for Success Winter Boutique Sale is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Suite 248 at northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Dress for Success Triangle provides services for underemployed and unemployed women. trianglenc.dressforsuccess.org
Storytelling
The African and African-American Storytelling program, featuring award-winning storyteller Willa Brigham, is 2-3 p.m. at Leigh Farm Park, 370 Leigh Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Free; for all ages. 919-560-4355, durhamnc.gov
Viennese Ball
The Duke Wind Symphony’s 43rd annual Viennese Ball is 7-11 p.m. at the Freeman Center, 1415 Faber St., Durham. The semi-formal to formal event is open to the public. Tickets: $12 for one, $20 for two; available at the door or online at tickets.duke.edu/Online.
Summer internships
Applications are being accepted through Friday, March 31, for the summer Durham YouthWork Internship Program. Durham residents ages 14-24 can apply for summer employment opportunities. Hourly wages range from $7.25 to $12; about 200 jobs will be available. Employment begins in mid-June with jobs lasting six to eight weeks. For more information and an application, go to durhamnc.gov.
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
