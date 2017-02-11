Daybook: Feb. 12-18

Sunday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beth El Synagogue, 1004 Watts St., Durham.
Other blood drives this week are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the American Tobacco Historic District, 334 Blackwell St., and noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham: Monday, 2:30-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Book sale
The Friends of the Durham Library continues its book sale from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St. Open to the public; no membership required. No bag sale. bit.ly/2krW5hu
Jazz concert
The annual Valentine’s Day Jazz Concert is 4 p.m. in B.N. Duke Auditorium at North Carolina Central University. The program features performances by jazz ensembles from Duke University, N.C. Central University and UNC-Chapel Hill. For tickets, call the NCCU box office at 919-530-5170. music.duke.edu
Monday
Durham Cinematheque
Durham Cinematheque travels to Raleigh for its “project: viewed” series of screenings at 8 p.m. Feb. 13-15 at Lump Gallery, 505 S. Blount St., Raleigh. Works by Anna Kipervaser, Chris Thomas and Tom Whiteside will be featured. Exhibits and an open studio also will be held in the afternoons. For more information, go to bit.ly/2hWZGAt or teamlump.org.
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
Heart health
Darius Russell of Central Pharmacy in Durham discusses ways to improve heart health at 8:30 a.m. at the monthly meeting of the Northgate Heart and Sole Mall Walkers. The group meets in the Food Gallery at the mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. A complimentary breakfast is available. Free and open to the public; no registration required. For more information, call 919-286-4407.
Full Frame passes
Passes and ticket packages for the 20th annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival go on sale at 11 a.m. The festival is April 6-9 in Durham. For more information, go to fullframefest.org.
ReUse Rodeo
Area nonprofits can apply to participate in Keep Durham Beautiful’s inaugural ReUse Rodeo in April. Applications are being accepted through Tuesday, Feb. 21. The rodeo will provide a one-stop location for residents to donate items to multiple nonprofits. The event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. To apply: svy.mk/2lqBMyI.
Wednesday
Summer internships
A help session for residents interested in the Durham YouthWork Internship Program is 4:30-6 p.m. at T.A. Grady Recreation Center, 531 Lakeland St., Durham. The session, one of six planned through March 21, will assist applicants in preparing and submitting forms for the progam. For more information on the help sessions, go to bit.ly/2k41fwV.
Internship applications are being accepted through Friday, March 31, for the YouthWork Internship Program. Durham residents ages 14-24 can apply for summer employment opportunities. Hourly wages range from $7.25 to $12; about 200 jobs will be available. Employment begins in mid-June with jobs lasting six to eight weeks. For more information and an application, go to durhamnc.gov.
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome.
Thursday
‘Royal Flush’
The opening reception is 6 p.m. for the exhibit “Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush” at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. The event will feature a highlights tour, cash bar, live music, poetry readings, performances and more. Free. The exhibit runs through July 16. nasher.duke.edu
Ethics Film Series
The Ethics Film Series presents the film “Jean de Florette” at 7 p.m. in the Ahmadieh Family Conference Room, West Duke 101, Durham. Free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A discussion will follow. The series, “Water: Friend or Foe,” runs through April. bit.ly/2j3l89v
Vigil Against Violence
The 25th annual Vigil Against Violence is 7 p.m. at Shepherd’s House United Methodist Church, 107 N. Driver St. A reception will follow. The vigil is sponsored by the Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham and the Durham chapter of Parents of Murdered Children. Open to the public. nonviolentdurham.org
Bullish on Durham
The Bullish on Durham neighborhood panel discussion is 7-8:30 p.m. at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St. Panelists will discuss the historic inequities in housing and potential strategies for a new working class in Durham. Free. durhamcountylibrary.org
Durham job fair
Applications are being accepted for the upcoming construction job fair by the Durham Public Works Department. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Public Works Operations Center, 1100 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. For more information and to apply, go to durhamnc.gov.
Bike+Walk Plan
Residents can comment on the proposed Durham Bike+Walk Plan through Tuesday, Feb. 28. For more information on the plan and to provide input, go to durhamnc.gov.
Friday
Third Friday Durham
The monthly art walk features live music, receptions and more from 6-9 p.m. at various galleries and other venues throughout Durham. For more information, go to 3rdfridaydurham.com.
Receptions, all 6-9 p.m.:
▪ “Specimen: A Collection of Plant Artistry” by Aisha Sanders at Cameron Gallery at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road. Runs through March 11. scrapexchange.org
▪ “Together” by gallery artists and guests at Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St. Runs through March 5. pleiadesartdurham.com
▪ “Earth is Closed Everyone is Fired” by Aaron Zalonis at Spectre Arts, 1004 Morning Glory Ave. Runs through March 3. spectrearts.org
▪ “Sabungeros,” or “Cockfighters,” by Douglas Vuncannon at Through This Lens, 303 E. Chapel Hill St. Runs through March 11. throughthislens.com
UNCF gala
The annual UNCF Evening with the Stars Gala is 7 p.m. at the Friday Center for Continuing Education, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. The scholarship fundraiser will honor Larry D. Hall, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Durham County Commissioner Brenda Howerton. Tickets: $40. For more information or tickets, call 919-819-7500 or 919-414-0280.
Duke Jazz Ensemble
Saxophonist Mark Gross performs with the Duke Jazz Ensemble at 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium at Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Tickets: $5-$10, free for students. 919-684-4444, tickets.duke.edu, music.duke.edu
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Norm Budnitz at nbudnitz@gmail.com.
Swap O Rama Rama
The Swap O Rama Rama community clothing swap is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Participants can exchange donated clothing, including hats, shoes and accessories, with other participants and create personalized fashions at sewing and embellishing stations. Cost: $10 suggested donation, free for children 10 and under. scrapexchange.org
African drumming
The program African Drumming with Thad Bennett is 12:30 p.m. in the Discovery Nook, Suite 118, in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. The Durham County Library bookmobile also will be on site. northgatemall.com
‘Lion Ark’
The documentary “Lion Ark” screens at 1 p.m. at Full Frame Theater, 318 Blackwell St. A Q&A will follow. Tickets: $7. bit.ly/2jQ4iMU
DIDA performances
Durham Independent Dance Artists opens its season with a performance of “A Piece of Parade” at 7 p.m. at the Vault, 1104 Broad St., Durham. Cost: $1-$35. Another performance is 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. didaseason.com
Piano concert
The Piano Honors Concert is 8 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. Advanced students with the Duke Department of Music will perform works y American composers. music.duke.edu
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
