Daybook: Feb. 15-18

Wednesday
Summer internships
A help session for residents interested in the Durham YouthWork Internship Program is 4:30-6 p.m. at T.A. Grady Recreation Center, 531 Lakeland St., Durham. The session, one of six planned through March 21, will assist applicants in preparing and submitting forms for the program. For more information on the help sessions, go to bit.ly/2k41fwV.
Internship applications are being accepted through Friday, March 31, for the YouthWork Internship Program. Durham residents ages 14-24 can apply for summer employment opportunities. Hourly wages range from $7.25 to $12; about 200 jobs will be available. Employment begins in mid-June with jobs lasting six to eight weeks. For more information and an application, go to durhamnc.gov.
ReUse Rodeo
Area nonprofits can apply to participate in Keep Durham Beautiful’s inaugural ReUse Rodeo in April. Applications are being accepted through Tuesday, Feb. 21. The rodeo will provide a one-stop location for residents to donate items to multiple nonprofits. The event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. To apply: svy.mk/2lqBMyI.
Thursday
‘Royal Flush’
The opening reception is 6 p.m. for the exhibit “Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush” at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. The event will feature a highlights tour, cash bar, live music, poetry readings, performances and more. Free. The exhibit runs through July 16. nasher.duke.edu
Ethics Film Series
The Ethics Film Series presents the film “Jean de Florette” at 7 p.m. in the Ahmadieh Family Conference Room, West Duke 101, Durham. Free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A discussion will follow. The series, “Water: Friend or Foe,” runs through April. bit.ly/2j3l89v
Vigil Against Violence
The 25th annual Vigil Against Violence is 7 p.m. at Shepherd’s House United Methodist Church, 107 N. Driver St. A reception will follow. The vigil is sponsored by the Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham and the Durham chapter of Parents of Murdered Children. Open to the public. nonviolentdurham.org
Bullish on Durham
The Bullish on Durham neighborhood panel discussion is 7-8:30 p.m. at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St. Panelists will discuss the historic inequities in housing and potential strategies for a new working class in Durham. Free. durhamcountylibrary.org
Durham job fair
Applications are being accepted for the upcoming construction job fair by the Durham Public Works Department. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Public Works Operations Center, 1100 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. For more information and to apply, go to durhamnc.gov.
Bike+Walk Plan
Residents can comment on the proposed Durham Bike+Walk Plan through Tuesday, Feb. 28. For more information on the plan and to provide input, go to durhamnc.gov.
Friday
Bird count
The annual Great Backyard Bird Count is Feb. 17-20. Bird enthusiasts can participate in the bird count at Little River Regional Park and Natural Area, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont, or in in their own backyards. Instructions, field guides and data sheets are available from the park office. Spend 15 minutes counting birds, leave checklists for park staff to tally or submit the information online at home. Park hours: 8 a.m. to 5p.m. daily. All ages. Free. 919-732-5505, gbbc.birdcount.org, facebook.com/littleriverpark
Third Friday Durham
The monthly art walk features live music, receptions and more from 6-9 p.m. at various galleries and other venues throughout Durham. For more information, go to 3rdfridaydurham.com.
Receptions, all 6-9 p.m.:
▪ “Specimen: A Collection of Plant Artistry” by Aisha Sanders at Cameron Gallery at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road. Runs through March 11. scrapexchange.org
▪ “Together” by gallery artists and guests at Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St. Runs through March 5. pleiadesartdurham.com
▪ “Earth is Closed Everyone is Fired” by Aaron Zalonis at Spectre Arts, 1004 Morning Glory Ave. Runs through March 3. “Flag Post” by Barbara Campbell Thomas. Runs through March 16. spectrearts.org
▪ “Sabungeros,” or “Cockfighters,” by Douglas Vuncannon at Through This Lens, 303 E. Chapel Hill St. Runs through March 11. throughthislens.com
Stagville Under the Stars
Representatives from Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at UNC-Chapel Hill bring their high-powered telescopes for a close-up look at the night sky from 6-8 p.m. at Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. The event also will feature stories and other activities to celebrate Black History Month. Free. 919-620-0120, facebook.com/Stagville
UNCF gala
The annual UNCF Evening with the Stars Gala is 7 p.m. at the Friday Center for Continuing Education, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. The scholarship fundraiser will honor Larry D. Hall, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Durham County Commissioner Brenda Howerton. Tickets: $40. For more information or tickets, call 919-819-7500 or 919-414-0280.
Duke Jazz Ensemble
Saxophonist Mark Gross performs with the Duke Jazz Ensemble at 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium at Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Tickets: $5-$10, free for students. 919-684-4444, tickets.duke.edu, music.duke.edu
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Norm Budnitz at nbudnitz@gmail.com.
Swap O Rama Rama
The Swap O Rama Rama community clothing swap is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Participants can exchange donated clothing, including hats, shoes and accessories, with other participants and create personalized fashions at sewing and embellishing stations. Cost: $10 suggested donation, free for children 10 and under. scrapexchange.org
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is noon to 4:30 p.m. at East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham: Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
African drumming
The program African Drumming with Thad Bennett is 12:30 p.m. in the Discovery Nook, Suite 118, in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. The Durham County Library bookmobile also will be on site. northgatemall.com
Photo shoot
The Not So Still Life Photography Shoot is 1-5 p.m. at Little River Regional Park and Natural Area, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont. Wildlife educators from CLAWS Inc. will bring birds for participants to photograph in a natural setting. 919-732-5505, facebook.com/littleriverpark, orangecountync.gov
‘Lion Ark’
The documentary “Lion Ark” screens at 1 p.m. at Full Frame Theater, 318 Blackwell St. A Q&A will follow. Tickets: $7. bit.ly/2jQ4iMU
Bluegrass bio
Penny Parsons reads and signs her new biography “Foggy Mountain Troubadour: The Life and Music of Curly Seckler” at 3 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
DIDA performances
Durham Independent Dance Artists opens its season with a performance of “A Piece of Parade” at 7 p.m. at the Vault, 1104 Broad St., Durham. Cost: $1-$35. Another performance is 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. didaseason.com
Piano concert
The Piano Honors Concert is 8 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. Advanced students with the Duke Department of Music will perform works y American composers. music.duke.edu
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
