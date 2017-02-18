Daybook: Feb. 19-25

Sunday
Road closures
Alston Avenue is closed to through traffic between the Durham Freeway and Main Street until 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20. The road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday weekends through Monday, March 3. The closures are part of the Alston Avenue/N.C. 55 widening project. Crews are scheduled to remove asbestos from two railroad bridges above Alston Avenue. Local traffic and driveway access will be open during the work. For suggested detours, go to bit.ly/2lhQUkX.
Also, the Durham Freeway at Alston Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to Thursday morning, Feb. 23, weather permitting. Demolition of the western side of the Alston Avenue bridge is set to begin during the closures. Detour signs are scheduled to be in place. For more information: bit.ly/2lhQUkX.
Bird count
The annual Great Backyard Bird Count continues through Monday, Feb. 20. Bird enthusiasts can participate in the bird count at Little River Regional Park and Natural Area, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont, or in in their own backyards. Instructions, field guides and data sheets are available from the park office. Spend 15 minutes counting birds, leave checklists for park staff to tally or submit the information online at home. Park hours: 8 a.m. to 5p.m. daily. All ages. Free. 919-732-5505, gbbc.birdcount.org, facebook.com/littleriverpark, nc.audubon.org
Exhibit tour
A free highlights tour of the exhibit “Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush” is 2 p.m. at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. The exhibit runs through July 16. 919-684-5135, nasher.duke.edu
Memorial concert
The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle performs at 3 p.m. in Fletcher Hall at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. The concert, “A Journey Along the Rhine,” is a memorial to the late composer Johannes Horst Meyer and his late wife Ruth Mary Meyer. Tickets: $30; available in advance at 919-560-3030 or at the door. thecot.org
Featuring Bach
The organ concert “Instrumental Musings: Bach the Violinist, Cellist and Singer” is 5-6:30 p.m. at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Free and open to the public. chapel.duke.edu
DIDA performance
Durham Independent Dance Artists perform “A Piece of Parade” at 7 p.m. at the Vault, 1104 Broad St., Durham. Cost: $1-$35. didaseason.com
Monday
Junior Fire Marshal
Registration is open for the City of Durham’s 12th annual Junior Fire Marshal Academy. Free. Register online by Monday, March 20, at DPRPlayMore.org, course 5070. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The academy is Thursday, April 13. durhamnc.gov
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
Blood donations
Blood donations can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham: Tuesday, 2:30-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Harper’s Ferry Five
Durham County Library presents the program Harper’s Ferry Five: A Presentation by Peter H. Wood at 7 p.m. at Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham.
Wood, professor emeritus of history at Duke University, will discuss “The Harper’s Ferry Five: Tracing the Roots of John Brown’s Actual Plan for 1859 and the Southern Black Freedom Fighters Who Joined Him.” Free and open to the public. 919-560-0268, durhamcountylibrary.org
‘Eye of the Storm’
The African Film Festival at Duke University screens the award-winning movie “The Eye of the Storm” at 7 p.m. in Room 107 at White Lecture Hall, East Campus. Free and open to the public. bit.ly/2lhEBF8
ReUse Rodeo
Applications from area nonprofits are due for Keep Durham Beautiful’s inaugural ReUse Rodeo in April. The rodeo will provide a one-stop location for residents to donate items to multiple nonprofits. The event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. To apply: svy.mk/2lqBMyI.
Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Senior Games
Early registration for the Durham Senior Games and SilverArts Showcase continues through Friday, March 3. Participants registering early will receive a discounted registration fee. The competition is sponsored by Durham Parks and Recreation Department and will be held April 17-May 4 at various locations throughout Durham. Last day to register is Friday, March 24. Applications are available at any DPR facility, online at DPRPlayMore.org or at the Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave. durhamnc.gov
Thursday
Summer internships
A help session for residents interested in the Durham YouthWork Internship Program is 4:30-6 p.m. at Hoover Road Community Center, 1126 Hoover Road. The session, one of six planned through March 21, will assist applicants in preparing and submitting forms for the program. For more information on the help sessions, go to bit.ly/2k41fwV.
Internship applications are being accepted through Friday, March 31, for the YouthWork Internship Program. Durham residents ages 14-24 can apply for summer employment opportunities. Hourly wages range from $7.25 to $12; about 200 jobs will be available. Employment begins in mid-June with jobs lasting six to eight weeks. For more information and an application, go to durhamnc.gov.
History festival
The African-American History Festival is 5:30 p.m. at Burton Magnet Elementary School, 1500 Mathison St., Durham. The band Africa Unplugged will perform. Free; donations accepted. bit.ly/2lL3mua
Writer’s Roundtable
The Black History Month Writer’s Roundtable is 6-8:30 p.m. at Stanford Warren Library, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. Noted author and publisher Zelda Lockhart of Levinson Press is the featured speaker. The seminar is sponsored by the Durham Business and Professional Chain. 919-683-1047, facebook.com/durhambusinesschain
Garden maintenance
The program Carrying On: Garden Maintenance is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. Free; registration required. 919-668-1707, bit.ly/2kxIa5N, gardens.duke.edu
‘A Mind to Stay’
Sydney Nathans, professor emeritus of history at Duke University, signs and reads from his new book “A Mind to Stay: White Plantation, Black Homeland” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Duke Wind Symphony
The Duke Wind Symphony performs “An Early 97th Birthday Celebration for PB” at 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium at Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. The concert celebrates former symphony conductor and Professor Emeritus Paul Bryan. music.duke.edu
Friday
DIDA
Durham Independent Dance Artists perform “What You Want” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Living Arts Collective, 410 W. Geer St., Durham. Tickets: $12. didaseason.com, bit.ly/2lMwjT7
Bike+Walk Plan
Residents can comment on the proposed Durham Bike+Walk Plan through Tuesday, Feb. 28. For more information on the plan and to provide input, go to durhamnc.gov.
Saturday
Durham job fair
The Durham Public Works Department’s construction job fair is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Works Operations Center, 1100 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. For more information and to apply for jobs, go to durhamnc.gov.
Pruning roses
Learn how to prune roses from 10-11 a.m. at Witherspoon Rose Culture, 4800 Garrett Road, Durham. Free; registration required. 919-489-4446, witherspoonrose.com
Rare Music Concert
The Rare Music Concert is 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium at Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. The concert will feature 19th century French piano trios. music.duke.edu
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
