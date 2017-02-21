Daybook: Feb. 22-25

2:50 Gov. Cooper’s teacher pay plan: Raises averaging 10 percent over next two years Pause

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

0:56 McMaster: 'In the Army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man'

1:39 Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

2:12 Duke's Krzyzewski praises play of freshman Jason Tatum against Virginia in Charlottesville

0:53 'Hamilton' coming to DPAC in 2018

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab