Daybook: March 1-4

Wednesday
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the School of Law at North Carolina Central University, 640 Nelson St., Durham. Another drive this week is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at The Frontier, 800 Park Offices Drive, Research Triangle Park.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Poetry reading
Author Michael McFee of Durham reads from his new poetry book, “We Were Once Here,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome. northgatemall.com
Thursday
Coded racism
Law professor and author Ian Haney López discusses the historical use of coded racism, or “political dog whistles,” in election campaigns at 5:30 p.m. in Page Auditorium at Duke University, 402 Chapel Drive, Durham. The talk, “Dog Whistle Politics: Race, Policy and Economic Inequality,” will be followed by a question and answer session. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available for a fee in the Bryan Center parking deck. bit.ly/2lvCn2V
Empty Bowls
The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Urban Ministries of Durham is 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St. Tickets: $20-$100. umdurham.org, bit.ly/2ml5fLe
Exhibit opening
An opening reception is 5:30-9 p.m. for the exhibit “All Matterings of Mind: Transcendent Imagery From the Contemporary Collection” at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. The event will feature a highlights tour and live performances. The exhibit runs through Aug. 27. nasher.duke.edu
‘Zombie Business Cure’
Communication experts Julie Lellis and Melissa Eggleston discuss their new book, “The Zombie Business Cure: How to Refocus your Company’s Identity for More Authentic Communication” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Ethics Film Series
The Ethics Film Series presents the film “Semper Fi: Always Faithful” at 7 p.m. in the Ahmadieh Family Conference Room, West Duke 101, Durham. Free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A discussion will follow. The series, “Water: Friend or Foe,” runs through April. bit.ly/2j3l89v
‘Half-Earth’
Biologist, researcher and naturalist Edward O. Wilson discusses “Half-Earth: How to Save the Natural World” at 7 p.m. at Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Acclaimed musician Paul Simon is scheduled to perform. Tickets: $15-$25; 919-560-3030, carolinatheatre.org. Part of the Biodiversity Days series of lectures March 2-3 at Duke University. bit.ly/2lGvPAC, bit.ly/2lw8BuH, eowilsonfoundation.org
New Hope Audubon
New Hope Audubon Society meets from 7-9 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Shilo Felton, with the N.C. State University Department of Applied Ecology, will discuss “Ecology and Conservation of American Oystercatchers.” Free and open to the public. newhopeaudubon.org
Fortepiano concert
The Rare Music Concert features a performance by Christina Kobb on fortepiano at 8 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
Friday
Community campfire
Make s’mores at Durham’s community campfire from 7-8 p.m. at Oval Drive Park, 2200 W. Club Blvd. Free; no registration required. For all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. durhamnc.gov
‘Unwarranted’
Barry Friedman discusses his new book, “Unwarranted: Policing Without Permission,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
New music concert
Wiretap New Music performs “Immutable Dreams” at 7 p.m. at The Shed, 807 E. Main St., Durham. The concert will feature works by Scott Lee, Cameron Britt, Nina C. Young and Kati Agócs. Cost: $5 suggested donation. wiretapnewmusic.com
Senior Games
Early registration for the Durham Senior Games and SilverArts Showcase is due. Participants registering early will receive a discounted registration fee. The competition is sponsored by Durham Parks and Recreation Department and will be held April 17-May 4 at various locations throughout Durham. Last day to register is Friday, March 24. Applications are available at any DPR facility, online at DPRPlayMore.org or at the Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave. durhamnc.gov
Junior Fire Marshal
Registration is open for the City of Durham’s 12th annual Junior Fire Marshal Academy. Free. Register online by Monday, March 20, at DPRPlayMore.org, course 5070. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The academy is Thursday, April 13. durhamnc.gov
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Also, the society is sponsoring a stream water quality monitoring event at 9 a.m. at several sites on New Hope Creek. To participate, email John Kent at jnkent25@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 1.
Making candles
Learn how to make candles at the family Craft Saturday program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. The event also will feature an open house. Cost: $1 per person. 919-620-0120, facebook.com/Stagville
Bulls Fan Fest
The Durham Bulls Fan Fest is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St. Free. Participants will be able to take batting practice on the field, get a behind-the-scenes tour of the DBAP and purchase single-game tickets. Before the festival, auditions for national anthem performers are from 8-9 a.m. durhambulls.com
‘The Lorax’
A reading of Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax” and children’s activities focusing on environmental health are planned from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the Discovery Nook, Suite 118, in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. The program is being held as part of Read Across America. The Durham County Library bookmobile also will be on site. northgatemall.com
Bennett Place
The Civilian’s War lecture series is 1 p.m. Saturdays March 4-25 in the Visitor Center at Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Angela Marritt opens the series March 4 with a discussion on “Women Working During Reconstruction.” Cost: $5 per session. For more information and a schedule of lectures, go to bennettplacehistoricsite.com.
Resistance Rodeo
The Resistance Rodeo is 4-7 p.m. at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. Food trucks and a beer tent will be featured. Sponsored by the People Alliance. durhamcentralpark.org, bit.ly/2lM4vBe
String concerts
The violin and cello group of the Duke University String School performs at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. The String School Orchestra performs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive. Both concerts are free. music.duke.edu
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
