Daybook: March 5-11

Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Judea Reform Congregation synagogue, 1933 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Another drive this week is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the FEMA Joint Field Office, 2224 E. Highway 54, Durham.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Shape note singing
The North Carolina Shape Note Convention will sing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Murphey School, 3717 Murphey School Road, Durham. The group will sing from the “Shenandoah Harmony.” Singers and non-singers welcome. Free and open to the public. For more information, go to bit.ly/2mpUNFx.
Reader’s Party
Readers of all ages can show off their reading skills at Durham County Library’s Reader’s Party at 2 p.m. at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St. The program will be presented by the Triangle Readers Theatre Ensemble. Participants can read from material provided or bring their own; arrive early to sign up to read at the open mic. 919-560-0268, durhamcountylibrary.org
Scrap Exchange
The Scrap Exchange’s Musical Chairs Grand Finale fundraising event is 5-7 p.m. at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St. Chairs decorated at previous programs will be judged for prizes and sold at auction. Refreshments will be served. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 at the door. For tickets, go to brownpapertickets.org. scrapexchange.org
Organ concert
The free organ concert “Italian Renaissance: Reinventing the Wheel” is 5 p.m. at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Works by Bach will be featured. chapel.duke.edu
String School concert
The Duke University String School Orchestra performs at 6:30 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive. Free. music.duke.edu
Monday
‘Bad Girls’
Karin L. Zipf discusses her book “Bad Girls at Samarcand: Sexuality and Sterilization in a Southern Juvenile Reformatory” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Library hours expanded
Durham County Library has expanded hours at several branch libraries due to the recent closure of the Main Library for renovations. Also, the Downtown Library Without Walls program is providing library outreach programs at various locations throughout Durham. durhamcountylibrary.org
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
College information
The College Foundation of North Carolina Overview for Teens and Parents, a series of free informational sessions, is March 7-May 9 at various Durham County libraries. The first session is 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Stanford L. Warren Library, 1201 Fayetteville St. CFNC Senior Regional Representative Sarita Broadway will discuss services offered by the foundation. A question and answer session will follow. For more information and a program schedule, go to durhamcountylibrary.org.
‘13th Sunday’
Former North Carolina Poet Laureate Joseph Bathanti discusses his new book, “The 13th Sunday After Pentecost,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. The event also will feature live music. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Mallarmé Chamber Players
The Mallarmé Chamber Players perform “Hotdogs and Apple Pie” at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1200 W. Cornwallis Drive, Durham. The concert will feature works of 20th century American composers for brass and keyboard. Tickets: $5-$22. 919-560-2788, mallarmemusic.org
Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Lunchtime Classics
The Ciompi Quartet’s free Lunchtime Classics program is noon in the Holsti Room at Rubenstein Library at Duke University, 411 Chapel Drive, Durham. The quartet will perform works by Franz Schubert. music.duke.edu
Lupus support group
The Lupus Foundation support group meets from 6-7:30 p.m. in Wilson Parlor of First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., Durham. Free. Drop-ins welcome. For more information: 877-849-8271, ext. 1, info@lupusnc.org, lupusnc.org.
Symphony concert
The Duke Symphony Orchestra performs at 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive. Free. Featured performer is clarinetist Jimmy Gilmore. music.duke.edu
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome. northgatemall.com
Thursday
Red Cross volunteers
The Central North Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross is seeking volunteer drivers for its transportation program. Office volunteers also are being sought. An open house for those interested in volunteering is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Cross office in Durham, 4737 University Drive. For more information, call Jeffrey Isaacson, volunteer services specialist, at 919-489-6541, ext. 4120, or email jeffrey.isaacson@redcross.org.
Exhibit opens
The exhibit “Water” opens at Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. The exhibit, by gallery artists, runs through Saturday, May 6. A reception is 6-9 Friday, March 17. 919-797-2706, pleiadesartdurham.com
Piano concert
A free concert featuring works by African-American composer Florence Price is 8 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Pianist Karen Walwyn will perform. music.duke.edu
Friday
Blood drive
The 100th Anniversary Blood Drive for the American Red Cross is 2:30-7 p.m. at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Donors will receive a gift card for the mall’s food court. To donate, sign up at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code Northgate. northgatemall.com
Neighborhood grants
Durham neighborhood groups can apply through Sunday, March 26, for matching city grants up to $1,500 for projects that benefit residents’ health. The city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department is partnering with Duke University Health System and Healthy Durham 20/20 for the Neighborhood Matching Grants for Health program. Projects eligible for funding include urban gardening, healthy cooking classes, suicide prevention activities and more. For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/2ls2MO3.
CenterFest
Visual artist applications are being accepted through May 15 for the annual CenterFest arts celebration Sept. 16-17 in downtown Durham. For more information, go to centerfest.durhamarts.org.
Saturday
Spelling Bee
Sixty spellers from schools in Durham and Orange counties face off at the Duke University Regional Spelling Bee from 9 a.m. to noon at Riverside High School, 3218 Rose of Sharon Road, Durham. Free admission. bit.ly/2mLd0cv
Women in Government
The seminar Women in Government: How to Get Involved, Volunteer, Become or Support a Candidate is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Extraordinary Ventures, 200 S. Elliott Road, Chapel Hill. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham counties. Cost: $20-$30. Advance registration required. bit.ly/2lTCx5K
Historic Stagville
Valerie A. Johnson discusses “Speaking Truth, Giving Voice: A Talk in Celebration of the Genius of Black Women in North Carolina” at 11 a.m. at Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. Free. 919-620-0120, facebook.com/Stagville
Holi Festival
A Holi Festival of colors is 1-4 p.m. on the lawn at Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub, 427 W. Main, Durham. Participants will celebrate the arrival of spring by throwing colored powder at each other. viceroydurham.com
Bennett Place
The Civilian’s War lecture series is 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 25 in the Visitor Center at Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Michelle Lanier discusses “African-American Women During the Civil War” on Saturday, March 11. Cost: $5 per session. For more information and a schedule of lectures, go to bennettplacehistoricsite.com.
‘Color Search’
An opening reception for the exhibit “Color Search” by Judy Keene is 5-7 p.m. at Craven Allen Gallery, 1106 1/2 Broad St., Durham. The exhibit runs through Saturday, May 6. cravenallengallery.com
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
