Daybook: March 12-18

Sunday
Food truck rodeo
Durham Central Park holds its first food truck rodeo of the 2017 season from noon to 4 p.m. at the park, 501 Foster St. Free admission. Local craft beer vendors and more than 50 food vendors will be on site.
The Alison Shearer Group, Electric Kif and the Raleigh Rockers are scheduled to perform. The event also will feature children’s activities. Rain or shine. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Dogs allowed on regular, not retractable, leashes. Free parking in nearby lots. Other food truck rodeos are scheduled June 18, Sept. 3 and Nov. 3. bit.ly/1wZO1Gy, durhamcentralpark.org
Alice Fest
Alice Fest celebrates Women’s History Month with screenings of short films by women from 2-5 p.m. at Full Frame Theater at the Power Plant, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Free; pre-registration required. To register, email infoAliceFest@gmail.com. alicefest.org
Double feature
Fan Appreciation Day is 2:30 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. A free double feature screens “King Kong vs. Godzilla” and “Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut.” Free small popcorn included. bit.ly/2mj00fo, carolinatheatre.org
Bull City Food and Beer
The fifth annual Bull City Food and Beer Experience is 4-7:30 p.m. at the Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St. The event, a fundraiser for the Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association, will feature food samplings, beer tastings and live music. Must be 21 years old or older to attend. Cost: $80 per person. For tickets and more information, go to bullcityexperience.com.
‘Music for Lent’
The free organ concert “Disciplines: Music for Lent” is 5 p.m. at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Works by Bach will be featured. chapel.duke.edu
Monday
Cities United convening
My Brother’s Keeper Durham holds the Cities United regional convening March 13-14 at the Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St. The theme of the free event is “Urgency of Now: Shattering Biases, Building Equity.” A program for youth is 4-8 p.m. Monday and a program for adults is 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. To register to attend, go to bit.ly/2lMeRBB. dconc.gov
Lakes open
Lake Michie in Bahama and Little River Lake, 1500 Orange Factory Road, Durham, have opened for the 2017 season. Both offer recreational fishing and boating and are open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. durhamnc.gov
State of the County
Chairman Wendy Jacobs delivers the annual State of the County address at 7 p.m. in the Durham County Commissioners Chambers, 200 E. Main St., Durham. Free and open to the public. dconc.gov
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
Mall walkers
The Heart & Sole Mall Walkers Club meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Food Gallery at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. A complimentary breakfast is available. Dr. Tony Ning from Triangle Orthopedics in Durham will discuss how to manage rheumatoid conditions, including arthritis. Free and open to the public; no registration required. For more information, call 919-286-4407.
Young Professionals
The Durham Young Professionals Network celebrates its one-year anniversary from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Frontier Research Triangle Park, 800 Park Offices Drive, Durham. Free. The event will feature beer vendors, food trucks, live music and games. Register to attend at bit.ly/1mw4v5b. bit.ly/2mBCYTg, durhamypn.org
‘13th’
The critically acclaimed documentary “13th” screens at 7 p.m. at Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. motorcomusic.com
Wednesday
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome. northgatemall.com
College information
The College Foundation of North Carolina Overview for Teens and Parents, a series of free informational sessions, continues through May 9 at various Durham County libraries. Services offered by the foundation will be discussed. A question and answer session will follow. For more information and a program schedule, go to bit.ly/2mB2f0G. durhamcountylibrary.org
Thursday
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Measurement Inc., 423 Morris St., Durham. Another drive is 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Riverside High School, 3218 Rose of Sharon Road.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Black Youth Forum
The Black Youth Forum is 6-8 p.m. at Nzinga’s Breakfast Cafe, 826 Fayetteville St., Suite 110, Durham. The event is sponsored by the Durham Business and Professional Chain. Free; advance registration required. For more information, call 919-683-1047 or email durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com. bit.ly/2mlUkmo
Friday
Community meeting
Durham residents can share ideas about the planned new playground at Edgemont Park from 4-6 p.m. at the park, 205 S. Elm St. All ages welcome. The free drop-in event also will feature games, a campfire, hot dogs and s’mores. durhamnc.gov
Third Friday Durham
The monthly art walk features live music, receptions and more beginning at 6 p.m. at various galleries and other venues throughout Durham. For more information, go to 3rdfridaydurham.com.
Receptions:
6-8 p.m.: Two fiber art exhibits and other exhibits open at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St. The event also will feature demonstrations, an artist talk, live music, crafts and interactive displays. bit.ly/2lBtMPu
6-9 p.m.: “Cameroun: L’Élan Vital” by sculptor Jean Michel Dissake at Cameron Gallery at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road. scrapexchange.org
6-9 p.m.: “Water” by gallery artists at Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St. pleiadesartdurham.com
Tennis programs
The City of Durham holds a Tennis Youth Play Day from 6-7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Park, 1639 University Drive. The free drop-in program is designed to introduce tennis to children ages 5-10.
On Saturday, March 18, the city holds a Tennis Carnival from 10 a.m. to noon at Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive. The free drop-in program is designed to introduce tennis to ages 5 and older. durhamnc.gov
Golden Leaf Awards
Votes for the annual Golden Leaf Awards are due. The awards recognize Durham properties that offer the best visual or environmental contributions to the community. To view nominated properties and vote for the People’s Choice Award, go to durhamgoldenleaf.com. durhamnc.gov
Neighborhood grants
Durham neighborhood groups can apply through Sunday, March 26, for matching city grants up to $1,500 for projects that benefit residents’ health. The city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department is partnering with Duke University Health System and Healthy Durham 20/20 for the Neighborhood Matching Grants for Health program. Projects eligible for funding include urban gardening, healthy cooking classes, suicide prevention activities and more. For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/2ls2MO3.
CenterFest
Visual artist applications are being accepted through May 15 for the annual CenterFest arts celebration Sept. 16-17 in downtown Durham. For more information, go to centerfest.durhamarts.org.
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Intro to beekeeping
Learn the basics of beekeeping at the free Welcome to Beekeeping drop-in program from 10 a.m. to noon at West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Road, Durham. Recommended for ages 12 and older. durhamnc.gov
Children’s Festival
The annual Children’s Festival is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Center Court at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. The event, a fundraiser for the Durham Arts Council, will feature food, performances, prizes and children’s activities. For more information and a schedule of performances, go to northgatemall.com.
Bennett Place
The Civilian’s War lecture series is 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 25 in the Visitor Center at Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Linda Humphries discusses “Mourning Etiquette and Rituals During the Civil War” on Saturday, March 18. Cost: $5 per session. For more information and a schedule of lectures, go to bennettplacehistoricsite.com.
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
Comments